SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 10, 2016

Man accused of sex assault

A 20-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman Sunday was released Tuesday on a personal-recognizance bond.

Nathaniel Gage Pierson faces a single count of sex assault after a 20-year-old woman reported that Pierson forcibly sexually assaulted her while pushing on her throat after the two of them had been drinking together with a group of people early Sunday morning, according to an arrest affidavit. Pierson told police he had been drinking heavily and didn’t remember the incident, although other witnesses said he had only had about two beers, the report said.

Pierson was released on a $5,000 personal-recognizance bond and ordered to not consume any alcohol. He is set to return to court on Nov. 15.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Someone stole medications from a victim in the 400 block of Gregory Drive on Oct. 18.

■ Mathew Hulsey, 24, was cited on suspicion of trespass Sept. 20.

■ David Floyd, 46, is accused of driving under the influence, drug possession, restraining order violation and traffic offenses Nov. 2.

■ Felix Castillo, 40, was cited on suspicion of trespass Nov. 2.

■ Bobby Martinez, 36, was cited on suspicion of shoplift on Friday.

■ Someone stole a vehicle from the 500 block of Northgate Drive on Oct. 1.

■ William Murphy, 18, was cited on suspicion of underage marijuana possession on Saturday.

■ Raeshawn Degrassa, 20, was cited on suspicion of underage marijuana possession and traffic offenses Saturday.

■ Josh Brown, 18, and Virnel Moon, 21, were each cited on suspicion of disorderly house and fighting Sunday.

■ Jared Clawson, 34, was cited on suspicion of shoplift Sunday.

■ Someone stole property worth more than $300 from the 2900 block of Osprey Way on Oct. 20.

■ Thomas Keller, 18, was cited on suspicion of underage marijuana possession Tuesday.

■ Someone stole more than $5,000 from Sunglass Hut, 2424 U.S. Highway 6 &50, between June 1 and Aug. 31.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Deputies took a fraud report in the 200 block of Little Park Road on Sept. 1.

■ Deputies responded to a reported burglary in the 2100 block of Quail Court Saturday.

■ Someone stole about $10 worth of property from a vehicle in the 400 block of Coronado Court on Friday.

■ Deputies responded to the burglary of a storage unit in the 500 block of Perkins Court on Aug. 1.

■ Deputies responded to a vandalism report in the 300 block of Second Street on Sunday.

■ Someone drove over a lawn in the 600 block of Ian Court on Sunday.

■ Someone kicked a door at a residence in the 500 block of Bowstring Drive on Tuesday.

■ Someone stole property from a vehicle in the 600 block of Stan Drive on Monday.

■ Deputies took a sex assault report in the 2900 block of Walnut Avenue on Monday.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Joshua David Goddard, 29, is accused of harassment and domestic violence Monday.