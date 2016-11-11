SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 11, 2016

Man arrested on warrants

A 26-year-old man stopped by law enforcement on suspicion of shoplifting from Murdoch’s, 3217 Interstate 70 Business Loop, was arrested and ordered held on a $5,000 cash-only bond after deputies said he lied about his identity before they found he had five outstanding warrants.

Paul Edward Henderson, who authorities said confessed to shoplifting two pairs of safety glasses and knife, was issued the relatively high cash bond Thursday in county court after Mesa County Judge Craig Henderson (no relation) heard that he had four prior felony convictions as well as his five warrants. Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies who searched Paul Henderson’s car also found suspected methamphetamine and numerous pills in his car, an affidavit for his arrest said. He will return to court Nov. 16.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Someone stole property worth less than $500 from a vehicle in the St. Mary’s Hospital parking garage on Oct. 30.

■ Someone stole property worth less than $20,000 and caused less than $1,000 in damage to a trailer in the 2500 block of Park Mesa Court on Nov. 1.

■ Someone stole property worth less than $300 from two vehicles in the St. Mary’s Hospital parking garage on Friday.

■ Brandon Myers, 21, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting Wednesday.

■ Justin Levi Bradley, 34, was cited on suspicion of harassment and reckless driving Wednesday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Deputies are investigating a reported assault in the 2100 block of I 1/2 Road on Oct. 29.

■ Dustin Langdon, 25, is accused of drug possession, having a concealed weapon and other offenses Nov. 4.

■ Seth Bartlett, 22, is accused of menacing, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence, prohibited use of weapons and traffic violations Saturday.

■ Someone stole property from a vehicle in the 600 block of Stan Drive on Sunday.

■ Deputies responded to a reported theft in the 2900 block of Parkway Drive on Sunday.

■ Vincent Bruno, 38, is accused of criminal mischief and domestic violence Monday.

■ Deputies responded to a reported sexual assault in the 500 block of Rado Drive on Monday.

■ Shaun Summers, 34, is accused of criminal impersonation and being a fugitive on Tuesday.

■ Deputies are investigating a reported sex offense in the 600 block of 32 Road on Tuesday.

■ Bari Kirn, 25, is accused of domestic violence Tuesday.

■ Michael Olsen, 29, and Brianna Anderson, 25, were each cited on suspicion of unnecessarily loud noise Tuesday.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Michael McCarthy, 24, is accused of domestic violence, assault and a restraining order violation Wednesday.

■ April R. Hall, 29, is accused of domestic violence and a restraining order violation Wednesday.

■ Wesley W. Tucker, 32, is accused of assault and a bond violation Wednesday.