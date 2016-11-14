SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 14, 2016

Trail camera stolen in Mesa

A trail camera was stolen from the base of a tree in the town of Mesa recently, causing its Grand Junction owner a loss of about $150, according to a report from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

The camera’s 54-year-old owner told police that he placed the green Moultrie camera at the base of a tree behind the Wagon Wheel Restaurant on Nov. 3 in hunting unit number 41, and it was gone when he returned Nov. 7, the report said.

Anyone with information about the camera can call the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office at 970-244-3500.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Rebecca Griego, 54, is accused of a restraining order violation Nov. 5.

■ A victim was assaulted and property valued at less than $300 was stolen from the 2800 block of North Avenue on Wednesday.

■ Justin Rogers, 29, was cited on suspicion of striking a victim in the crosswalk and breaking the victim’s leg Wednesday.

■ Sara Harden, 39, is accused of a restraining order violation Wednesday.

■ Daniel Dores, 34, is accused of drug possession, driving under the influence and a restraining order violation Thursday.

■ Leonardo Bello, 18, is accused of drug possession and other offenses Thursday.

■ Jesus Villarruel, 44, is accused of theft Thursday.

■ A burglar cut the locks or damaged multiple storage units near Redlands Parkway before Wednesday.

■ Cody Wardell, 20, is accused of felony menacing Thursday..

■ Alex Rizor, 23, is accused of accessory to felony menacing Thursday.

■ Teddy Sandlin, 43, is accused of drug possession Saturday.