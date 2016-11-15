SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 15, 2016

Domestic violence alleged

Garry Lee Vallez, 59, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence, criminal mischief, harassment, third-degree assault and obstruction of telephone service, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office. According to an affidavit for Vallez, Vallez is accused of striking and injuring a woman and damaging items valued at more than $2,000, including several phones.

Drug smuggling suspected

Hugo U. Mateos, 27, of Salem, Oregon, was arrested on Interstate 70 on suspicion of unlawful distribution of drugs, having the driver’s vision obstructed through the window glass and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

According to an arrest affidavit for Mateos, a Colorado State Patrol trooper pulled over a vehicle driven by Mateos, and after a search with a drug-sniffing dog, a trooper located about two pounds of heroin in a fire extinguisher in the trunk.

The State Patrol reported that a records check showed the vehicle had traveled Interstate 70 two days earlier and had been through the area multiple times eastbound and westbound in the past six months, the affidavit said. Mateos was being held at Mesa County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond on Monday.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Christian Schmid, 18, is accused of theft Nov. 1.

■ Guiseppi Patete, 41, is accused of assault, menacing and a weapons violation Nov. 1.

■ Someone stole a Ford pickup from the 3100 block of Lakeside Drive that was later found Nov. 3.

■ KC Picco, 35, is accused of domestic violence Nov. 5.

■ Robert Stoltman, 32, is accused of drug possession Nov. 7.

■ Sean Michael Garibaldi, 30, is accused of criminal mischief Nov. 7.

■ Deborah Winters, 36, is accused of drug possession and traffic violations Nov. 8.

■ Alannah Brochu, 18, and Chelsea Emmons, 18, were each cited on suspicion of shoplifting Wednesday.

■ Jayson Ortiz, 35, is accused of drug possession and other offenses Friday.

■ Crystal Aguirre, 33, is accused of drug possession and other offenses Friday.

■ Zachary Baker, 20, is accused of driving under the influence Friday.

■ Someone entered a home in the northeast part of the city and stole property valued at less than $5,000 on Sunday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Deputies responded to a report of an obvious death in the 2300 block of Monument Road on Saturday.

According to the Fruita Police Department:

■ Officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the intersection of North Pine Street and East Ottley Avenue. A juvenile driver received a citation for failing to yield the right of way at a stop sign on Saturday.

■ Three firearms were stolen from a home on Saturday. The loss was estimated at $750.

■ Tamara Burkholder, 32, received a summons on suspicion of theft of $40.

■ Someone stole a scooter from the west side of the Fruita Community Center on Sunday. The scooter’s value is estimated at $100.

■ A juvenile received a summons on suspicion of harassment for allegedly striking another person in the 1800 block of J Road on Tuesday.

■ Officers responded to the 1800 block of U.S. Highway 6&50 on a report of a theft of jewelry valued at $4,500 on Nov. 5.

■ An adult man lost $1,000 after being involved in a computer scam on Oct. 1.