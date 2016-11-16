SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 16, 2016

Sexual assaults reported

A Texas man faces criminal charges in Mesa County after two Grand Junction girls claimed he sexually assaulted them several years apart.

Jonathan Paul Chavez, 28, La Vernia, Texas, was ordered held in lieu of a $25,000 cash-only bond Monday by Mesa County Judge Bruce Raaum.

A 14-year-old girl reported to her counselor that Chavez had fondled her while he was temporarily in Colorado in February, an affidavit for Chavez’s arrest said. Mesa County sheriff’s investigators who spoke to the girl learned that after the alleged incident, she had told a 19-year-old woman about the attack.

The 19-year-old then told the girl and investigators that, in 2013 when she was underage, Chavez had raped her while the two were alone in a house, the affidavit said.

Man used gun in robbery

A man used a weapon Nov. 8 to rob La Mexicana Market, 2851 North Ave., according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

A police report that was not released in its entirety describes the suspect as “forcibly taking money from the store and injuring the victim.” The dollar amount taken is less than $300, the report said.

If arrested, the suspect would face felony counts of aggravated robbery and menacing, as well as misdemeanor counts of assault, theft and harassment.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Someone caused a loss of more than $300 when utilities were stolen from a residence located in the 600 block of U.S. Highway 50 on Oct. 30.

■ Mark Macklin, 58, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting on Nov. 5.

■ Multiple thefts from autos occurred in the Spring Valley subdivision, located at 27 1/2 and Patterson roads on Nov. 6. The total value of the victims’ stolen items was in excess of $2,000.

■ Donald Pagel, 51, is accused of drug possession on Thursday.

■ Someone stole property valued at between $50 and $3,000 from a victim in the 1900 block of Ouray Avenue on Thursday.

■ Wayne Haberberger, 30, is accused of DUI on Saturday.

■ Someone stole items valued at less than $750 from a vehicle parked at an address in the 2600 block of Catalina Drive on Friday.

■ Jennifer Marie Simpson, 39, is accused of DUI on Saturday.

■ Ivars Panevics, 74, was cited on suspicion of DUI on Sunday.

■ Pamela Delaney, 55, is accused of DUI, menacing, and careless driving on Sunday.

■ Someone entered a residence in the 600 block of U.S. Highway 50 on Sunday, and removed property valued at less than $1,000.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Someone took more than $2,000 in tools from a vehicle in the 200 block of Lincoln Lane on Thursday.

■ Michelle Bosshardt, 37, is accused of drug possession on Friday.

■ Brian Bentley, 36, is accused of violating a restraining order on Saturday.

■ Michelle Hoops, 37, is accused of DUI on Saturday.

■ Gerald Cameron, 55, is accused of violating a restraining order on Saturday.

■ Approximately $1,276 worth of property was stolen from the 3000 block of the Interstate 70 Business Loop on Oct. 29.