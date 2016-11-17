SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 17, 2016

Road rage results in arrest

A 60-year-old Collbran man faces criminal charges following an apparent road-rage incident that escalated to the point of a gun being drawn Aug. 7.

Harold Walter Strauss is accused of reaching through an RV window to try to punch another driver in the face, and ripping a ladder off the RV and using it to break the vehicle’s window, after being “flipped off” by another driver, an affidavit said.

A couple told Mesa County sheriff’s deputies that Strauss was tailgating them in their RV on 57 1/2 Road toward Highway 330, and that he moved to pass them. The 49-year-old man in the RV said he “flipped the driver off and raised his arms up,” before Strauss cut them off, slammed on his brakes, and got out of his Toyota Tundra yelling, “Nobody (expletive) flips me off,” the report said.

The woman in the RV’s passenger seat pulled a gun from her purse, and then the RV’s driver held it and told Strauss to leave after he climbed onto their running board and tried to punch the man, the report said.

The couple claimed Strauss didn’t leave until the man fired at the ground, then raised the gun back up as Strauss was reaching into the passenger window of his truck, the affidavit said.

Strauss was arrested Tuesday and released Wednesday on a personal-recognizance bond.

Teen girls accused of arson

A 14-year-old and a 13-year-old girl each face felony arson and criminal mischief charges after being accused of lighting a fire in the bathroom at Bookcliff Middle School on Nov. 8, according to a police report.

One of the girls admitted that she knew the other girl was going to set a fire to set off sprinklers in the bathroom at about 5:45 p.m., and that she stood watch and “kept a 4- or 5-year-old female from entering the bathroom” while the fire was being lit, the report said.

One of the girls “had been asked to leave the gym … due to her negative verbal behavior prior to the fire being set,” the report said.

Neither of the girls are being identified by The Daily Sentinel because of their age.

The sprinkler was set off as a result of the fire, causing less than $500 in damage to the floor tile outside the bathroom, the report said.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Someone stole property worth less than $300 from a vehicle in the 2400 block of Patterson Road on Saturday.

■ Someone stole property worth more than $5,000 from the 600 block of Rae Lynn Street on Sunday.

■ Police are investigating a case where someone used bad checks to buy merchandise worth more than $100,000 on Aug. 15.

■ Jared Sauls, 34, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting Monday.

■ Someone broke into a vehicle and stole property worth less than $5,000 from the 2600 block of B 1/2 Road on Sunday.

■ Someone broke into a garage in the 2600 block of Patterson Road and stole property worth less than $1,000 on May 9.

■ Someone stole two bicycles worth less than $5,000 from a shed in the block of Chipeta Avenue on Monday.

■ Jose Carlos Levya-Moreno, 29, is accused of a restraining order violation Tuesday.

■ Earl Wennerberg, 34, is accused of drug possession Tuesday.

■ Someone broke into a vehicle in the 1200 block of Gunnison Avenue and caused more than $1,000 in damage Tuesday.

■ Someone broke into a vehicle parked at Canyon View Park and stole a purse Tuesday.

■ Michael Flaherty, 45, and Gilbert Mata, 52, were each cited on suspicion of fighting in public Tuesday.

■ David Morehead, 44, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting Tuesday.

■ Jimmie Talbert Jr., 55, was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and traffic violations Tuesday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Deputies took a sex offense report in the 400 block of 32 Road on Nov. 2.

■ Deputies found the driver involved in a rollover at 34 and C roads Nov. 9, who was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

■ Someone stole more than $900 of property from an address in the 500 block of 31 1/2 Road on Nov. 10.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Jesse Amonds, 29, is accused of harassment and criminal trespass Tuesday.