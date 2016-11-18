SHARE

Blotter: Nov. 18, 2016

Stalking alleged in court

A woman accused of repeatedly harassing the person now involved with her ex-husband appeared in Mesa County court Thursday, where she was advised on possible charges of stalking and unlawfully accessing medical records of the alleged victim.

Jamie Renfro, 40, allegedly testified under oath in a previous hearing about a protection order that she used her computer access at a local hospital to look up the alleged victim’s medical records and obtain the woman’s current address, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for Renfro.

Renfro also “repeatedly followed, approached, contacted, placed under surveillance, and communicated with” the victim in a way that caused “serious emotional distress,” the affidavit reads.

She was issued a personal-recognizance bond in the case Thursday.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Someone broke into a truck in the 1700 block of Kathy Lynn Street on Nov. 9, causing less than $300 in damages.

■ Curtis Richards, 35, is accused of harassment, domestic violence, violation of bond conditions and violation of a protection order on Nov. 11.

■ Someone entered a home in the 3000 block of Aberdeen Lane on Nov. 12 and removed property.

■ Someone unlawfully entered a building in the 1400 block of North 12th Street on Nov. 11 and stole less than $50 worth of property.

■ Sara Ramirez, 35, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting on Nov. 13.

■ Chee Ace Anderson, 46, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting and abusing toxic vapors on Tuesday.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Shiree M. Miley, 26, Montrose, is accused of domestic violence, third-degree assault, criminal mischief and child abuse on Wednesday.

■ Randy M. Woodson, 27, Montrose, is accused of domestic violence, third-degree assault and child abuse on Wednesday.

■ Joshua D. Hobbs, 44, Montrose, is accused of violating a protection order on Wednesday.

■ Juan B. Beaver, 46, Montrose, is accused of domestic violence, third-degree assault, criminal mischief, drug possession and introduction of contraband on Wednesday.

■ Harlan D. Watkins, 24, is accused of shoplifting on Wednesday.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Lori Madrigal-Luna, 53, Parachute, is accused of careless driving and DUI on Wednesday.