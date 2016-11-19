SHARE

Blotter: Nov. 19, 2016

Cocaine suspect in court

A 29-year-old Grand Junction man appeared Friday in Mesa County court, advised of a possible drug distribution charge for allegedly selling nearly a half-ounce of cocaine to a confidential informant working with local law enforcement.

Julian Galindo allegedly traded an 11-gram package of a substance that later tested positive as cocaine for $600 in the parking lot of the Burger King, 233 N. First St.

The alleged buy was set up by authorities, and a warrant was issued for Galindo’s arrest on Oct. 25.

He was issued a $1,000 cash-only bond on Friday.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ A thief stole property valued at less than $2,000 from a residence in the 1800 block of David Street on Nov. 11.

■ A burglar entered a residence in the 1200 block of Texas Avenue on Monday and stole property valued at less than $2,000.

■ Layne Costello, 31, is accused of violating a protection order on Tuesday.

■ Jason Fausto, 37, is accused of unlawfully entering a dwelling and causing damage on Wednesday.

■ Jonathon Kaley, 24, is accused of harassment on Wednesday.

■ Theresa Caniff, 46, is accused of third-degree assault on Wednesday.

■ A burglar stole items valued at less than $2,000 from a vehicle in the 2400 block of North Seventh Street on Thursday.

■ Frank Thunderhawk, 43, is accused of third-degree assault on Thursday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ A burglary and assault occurred in the 400 block of Rob Ren Drive on Monday.

■ Daniel Valenzuela, 27, is accused of domestic violence on Monday.

■ Genovevo Parras, 45, is accused of violating a protection order on Tuesday.

■ Lester McCall, 42, is accused of violating a protection order on Tuesday.

■ Paul Ripplinger, 25, is accused of domestic violence-related charges on Wednesday.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Jerel I. Hemstrom, 34, Montrose, is accused of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass theft and possession of paraphernalia on Thursday.

■ Anthony L. Branson, 32, is accused of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and theft on Thursday.

■ Frederick J. Romero, 52, Montrose, is accused of domestic violence, third-degree assault, harassment, prohibited use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a previous offender on Thursday.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Zachary Olmstead, 38, Parachute, is accused of first-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, third-degree assault and domestic violence on Thursday.