Blotter: Nov. 19, 2016
Cocaine suspect in court
A 29-year-old Grand Junction man appeared Friday in Mesa County court, advised of a possible drug distribution charge for allegedly selling nearly a half-ounce of cocaine to a confidential informant working with local law enforcement.
Julian Galindo allegedly traded an 11-gram package of a substance that later tested positive as cocaine for $600 in the parking lot of the Burger King, 233 N. First St.
The alleged buy was set up by authorities, and a warrant was issued for Galindo’s arrest on Oct. 25.
He was issued a $1,000 cash-only bond on Friday.
According to the Grand Junction Police Department:
■ A thief stole property valued at less than $2,000 from a residence in the 1800 block of David Street on Nov. 11.
■ A burglar entered a residence in the 1200 block of Texas Avenue on Monday and stole property valued at less than $2,000.
■ Layne Costello, 31, is accused of violating a protection order on Tuesday.
■ Jason Fausto, 37, is accused of unlawfully entering a dwelling and causing damage on Wednesday.
■ Jonathon Kaley, 24, is accused of harassment on Wednesday.
■ Theresa Caniff, 46, is accused of third-degree assault on Wednesday.
■ A burglar stole items valued at less than $2,000 from a vehicle in the 2400 block of North Seventh Street on Thursday.
■ Frank Thunderhawk, 43, is accused of third-degree assault on Thursday.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:
■ A burglary and assault occurred in the 400 block of Rob Ren Drive on Monday.
■ Daniel Valenzuela, 27, is accused of domestic violence on Monday.
■ Genovevo Parras, 45, is accused of violating a protection order on Tuesday.
■ Lester McCall, 42, is accused of violating a protection order on Tuesday.
■ Paul Ripplinger, 25, is accused of domestic violence-related charges on Wednesday.
According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office:
■ Jerel I. Hemstrom, 34, Montrose, is accused of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass theft and possession of paraphernalia on Thursday.
■ Anthony L. Branson, 32, is accused of second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass and theft on Thursday.
■ Frederick J. Romero, 52, Montrose, is accused of domestic violence, third-degree assault, harassment, prohibited use of a weapon and possession of a weapon by a previous offender on Thursday.
According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:
■ Zachary Olmstead, 38, Parachute, is accused of first-degree criminal trespass, criminal mischief, third-degree assault and domestic violence on Thursday.
