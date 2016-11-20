SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 20, 2016

Man accused of assault

A Grand Junction man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly choked a man and hit him with a hammer because the man owed him $100.

Korb Eugene Winters, 54, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon resulting in injury.

On Thursday, Winters confronted the victim at a home in the 2900 block of Pinyon Avenue, claiming the victim still owed him $100 in utility payments from when they lived together, according to an arrest affidavit.

When the victim refused to give him money, Winters allegedly entered the victim’s home and began choking him and hitting him with a hammer.

When Winters was later contacted by a deputy from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, he allegedly denied having a hammer and said that the victim had beat him up and knocked out his teeth.

Winters was issued a personal-recognizance bond on Friday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Clayton Jamison, 30, was arrested on Nov. 3 on suspicion of possessing narcotics and driving infractions.

■ Mesa County Search and Rescue responded to the area of Bull Basin Road on Nov. 6 to find a man who was separated from a hunting party. The man was found and reunited with the group.

■ Natosha Holman, 29, was arrested on Nov. 10 on suspicion of drug-related offenses.

■ A burglary was reported in the 400 block of Wood Duck Court on Nov. 11.

■ A theft from a vehicle was reported on Nov. 12 in the 2900 block of Hayden Street.