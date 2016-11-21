SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 21, 2016

Laundry room burglary

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is seeking the public’s help to identify suspects involved in a burglary at the laundry room of the Bookcliff Apartment Complex.

Entry was forced into the laundry room of 1238 Bookcliff, and two coin boxes were stolen from two washing machines. The incident occurred between May 14-20. Damages and property loss are estimated at $2,700.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers at 241-7867. Information leading to an arrest can earn $1,000 cash reward. Tips can remain anonymous. For information, visit http://www.241stop.com.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Items valued at $7,300 were stolen from a home in the 500 block of Perkins Court on Sept. 3.

■ Deputies are investigating a report of a sex offense in the 400 block of Coronado Court on Nov. 15.

■ Deputies responded to the 3100 block of Belford Avenue on a report of a death investigation on Nov. 3.

■ Deputies responded to the 500 block of Dike Road on a death investigation on Saturday.

■ Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Orchard Avenue on a report of a runaway on Saturday.

The Grand Junction Police Department did not release a crime report Sunday.