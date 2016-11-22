SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 22, 2016

Man accused of stealing

A Grand Junction man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into a neighbor’s house last week and stole thousands of dollars worth of property, including firearms.

Shane Taylor Luster, 39, was advised Monday he could be charged with second-degree burglary, theft and criminal mischief. A judge ordered him held in the Mesa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

A woman called police on Thursday morning to report that a man, later identified as Luster, had jumped a fence and entered a home in the 200 block of Dartmouth Lane. Mesa County sheriff’s deputies arrived, found Luster still inside the house and arrested him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Luster had several bags, backpacks and firearm cases with him when he was taken into custody. Deputies found a multitude of items in those bags, including four firearms, knives, fishing lures, clothes and video games. Altogether, the items were valued at $4,000, the affidavit said.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Someone stole less than $300 worth of items from a vehicle near the 500 block of North 19th Street on Nov. 10.

■ Police are investigating a fight between two males in the 300 block of South Fourth Street on Nov. 14 that caused injuries and more than $1,000 in damage.

■ Jessica Keil, 30, is accused of assault Nov. 14.

■ Jessica Mills, 23, is accused of trespassing and shoplifting Wednesday.

■ Justin Konavage, 24, is accused of theft, obstruction and abusing toxic vapors Wednesday.

■ Someone burglarized a house in the 500 block of 28½ Road and stole property worth more than $300 Wednesday.

■ Someone passed a counterfeit bill at 233 North Ave. on Wednesday.

■ Alyssa Howell, 24, was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and other offenses Friday.

■ Someone stole property worth less than $300 in the 2500 block of Rimrock Avenue Friday.

■ Justin Cooley, 32, was cited on suspicion of trespass Friday.

■ Someone stole a vehicle parked near 24¾ and G roads on Sept. 17.

■ David Dixon, 71, is accused of harassment Friday.

■ James Thompson, 40, is accused of criminal mischief, drug possession and obstructing an officer Saturday.

■ Daniel McKnight, 41, was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence Saturday.

■ Someone broke into an apartment in the 1800 block of Chipeta Avenue and stole property worth less than $1,000 on Thursday.

■ Misha Gutierrez, 30, is accused of drug possession, bail bond violations and other offenses Saturday.

■ Someone caused less than $1,000 in damage and attempted to break into a residence in the 800 block of Kennedy Avenue on Saturday.

■ Corey Kesterson, 30, was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence Sunday.

■ A woman was assaulted and injured Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of 27 Road.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Katie Shreeves, 20, is accused of assault, false imprisonment and underage drinking Nov. 15.

■ Michael Acord, 19, is accused of burglary and theft in the 600 block of Waverly Lane on Nov. 16.

■ Ronn Tice, 57, is accused of driving under the influence and other offenses Sunday.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Deputies are investigating a sex offense report outside Parachute on Wednesday.

■ Alan Prater, 27, is accused of driving under the influence and other traffic offenses Friday.

According to the Montrose Police Department:

■ Jerel Hemstrom, 34, is accused of burglary, trespassing, theft and possession of burglary tools Thursday.

■ Anthony Branson, 32, is accused of burglary, trespassing and possession of burglary tools Thursday.

■ Kevin Chandler, 26, was cited on suspicion of petty theft Thursday.

■ Lisa Martinez, 39, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting Friday.

■ Jeremy Park, 37, was cited on suspicion of fighting Friday.

■ Michael Gemmell, 27, was cited on suspicion of fighting Friday.

■ Cheryl Rubbelke, 64, is accused of disorderly conduct Friday and burglary and menacing Saturday.

■ Jason Riewe, 23, is accused of criminal mischief and domestic violence Saturday.

■ Elias Cortes-Rangel, 20, was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and other offenses Sunday.

According to the Montrose Sheriff’s Office:

■ Philip P. Garcia, 53, is accused of driving while ability impaired and other offenses Saturday.