SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 5, 2016

Drugs, eluding cops alleged

A man who fled law enforcement twice on Wednesday was in court Friday, advised on possible charges of drug possession, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer.

Miguel Pasillas, 27, allegedly ran from sheriff’s deputies twice in the area of Power and Dike roads, once when deputies showed up on a report of Pasillas passed out on someone’s property and he was spotted nearby but escaped, and again when they found him hiding in a shed at another address in the area about five hours later. Pasillas again evaded deputies, they reported.

Deputies finally were able to take Pasillas into custody without incident on Thursday morning, when he was found sleeping in a van at an address where he previously fled from deputies.

He was issued a number of personal-recognizance bonds in his cases on Friday.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Ashley Peters, 27, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting on Oct. 27.

■ Nicholas Machart Kline, 19, was cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct on Oct. 29.

■ Someone broke into a vehicle and stole property valued at less than $2,000 in the 2000 block of Gunnison Avenue on Wednesday.

■ Someone damaged a vehicle, broke into it and stole property in the 1700 block of Aspen Street on Wednesday, causing a loss of less than $300.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Approximately $110 worth of property was taken in a theft from auto in the 2900 block of Bunting Avenue on Nov. 1.

■ Approximately $310 worth of property was taken in a theft from auto in the 500 block of Riverview Drive on Nov. 1.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Francisco J. Cruz, 29, Montrose, is accused of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, violating bail-bond conditions and violating parole on Thursday.