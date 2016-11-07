SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 7, 2016

Car tampering suspected

Stanton Ramsey, 36, is suspected of forgery and tampering with vehicles Oct. 16.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, Ramsey was tampering with vehicles in two separate car dealership lots in the southwest portion of the city.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Alcohol was stolen when a burglar broke a window and entered a business in the 2500 block of Broadway Avenue on Wednesday.

■ A fraudulent check was written at a business in the 2500 block of Rimrock Avenue. Loss was more than $2,000.

■ A burglar entered a building in the 2800 block of Redlands Parkway and stole items valued at less than $2,000 on Oct. 16.

■ Items valued at less than $300 were stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2200 block of North 20th Street on Thursday.

■ A person assaulted another person with a deadly weapon, causing injury, in the 1900 block of Barcelona Way on Friday.

■ Shawn Gray Jr., 36, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of striking a person and causing pain, and also damaging the victim’s cellphone, in the southeast area of the city on Saturday.

■ Alexander Steiner, 20, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of harassment and domestic violence after getting into an argument with a victim in the 2800 block of North Avenue.

■ Zane Abeyta, 20, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and revocation after being contacted at 215 Gunnison Ave. on Sunday.

■ Scott Christian Bosserman, 35, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of two counts of third-degree assault, criminal use of noxious substances, disorderly conduct and failure to appear on a warrant.

■ Jameson Justin Cherry, 37, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of third-degree assault and domestic violence.

■ Rebecca Lee Griego, 54, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of two counts of violations of bail bonds, drunken-driving, driving with a revoked license and failing to drive in a single lane.

■ Juan Carlos Herrera, 24, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of drug distribution, drug possession, driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to drive in a single lane and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

■ Samantha Catherine Sams, 28, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence.

According to the Mea County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Seth Oliver Bartlett, 22, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of felony menacing, reckless endangerment, following a person in a public place, and several driving infractions including reckless driving, drunken-driving, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, prohibited use of a weapons and reckless endangerment.

■ Jesse Fears and James Roland, both 33, were arrested Tuesday in the 2900 block of North Avenue on suspicion of drug-related offenses.

■ Deputies responded to the 3500 block of E Road on a report of a verbal disturbance on Saturday.