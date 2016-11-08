SHARE

Blotter, Nov. 8, 2016

Drinking, driving, shooting alleged in road incident

A man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun into the air in an apparent road rage incident on Saturday in the area of 30 and D roads, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 9:30 p.m. a man driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer said the driver of a maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck shined his “brights” on him, so he shined his bright lights back. The driver of the Chevy pickup turned around and tailed the man’s vehicle. The victim said the Chevy pickup with Texas license plates finally passed him, and the victim heard a loud bang that sounded like a gunshot, according to an arrest affidavit.

A sheriff’s deputy made contact with the suspect vehicle and identified its driver as 22-year-old Seth Oliver Bartlett. Deputies said an empty holster was in plain view and a handgun was found on the passenger seat. Deputies determined the gun had one round missing from its magazine and there was no round in the chamber when the gun was cleared by officers, the affidavit said. A deputy found a spent shell casing behind the driver’s seat and a live round behind the passenger seat.

Bartlett told police he had drank two shots and a beer before leaving his house, and deputies found a large, opened bottle of whiskey behind the passenger seat, the affidavit said.

Bartlett was arrested on suspicion of felony menacing, following a person in a public place, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol, having an open container and prohibited use of a weapon.

Bartlett, who had no criminal record, received a $5,000 personal recognizance bond during his first appearance before a Mesa County court judge Monday.

According to the Fruita Police Department:

■ Officers responded to the 400 block of Kiefer Court on a report that a power washer was stolen from a vehicle on Oct. 19. The loss is estimated at $700.

■ A person who is known to police is suspected of endangering public transportation by displaying a knife and threatening a student on a school bus in the area of 18 Road and U.S. Highway 50 on Oct. 21.

■ Officers investigated a non-injury motor vehicle accident between two vehicles near mile market 20 on Interstate 70 on Oct. 28.

■ Someone caused damages of less than $100 to property in the 600 block of East Aspen Avenue on Oct. 28.

■ Jayde Miller, 18, was arrested on suspicion of drunken-driving and driving with a suspended license on Oct. 29.

■ Someone entered a home in the 800 block of East Cedar Court and removed property on Oct. 28.

■ Donald Nagle, 38, was arrested in the 400 block of Holly Park Drive on suspicion of several domestic violence-related charges.

■ Someone removed power tools from a parked pickup truck in the Wildwood subdivision on Oct. 29.

■ Officers are investigating a fight between two students at Fruita Monument High School on Wednesday. One student sustained minor injuries.

■ Officers took a report of a non-injury accident between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in the 1800 block of J Road on Thursday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Deputies responded to the 2900 block of Emerald Circle on a report of harassment on Oct. 20. Deputies could not find any evidence of a crime.

■ Deputies took a report of juveniles in possession of marijuana in the 3400 block of Front Street on Wednesday.

■ Deputies were dispatched to a report of theft in the 500 block of 32 Road on Wednesday.

■ Someone entered a vehicle in the 2700 block of Sierra Vista Road and removed items valued at more than $100 on Thursday,

■ Deputies were dispatched to Central High School on a report of a drug violation on Thursday.

■ Someone entered vehicles in the 2700 block of Rincon Drive and stole items valued at more than $100.

■ Deputies responded to the 400 block of Stepping Stone Court on a report of a found child on Thursday. The child was returned home.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Joy Stotts, 41, received a summons on suspicion of shoplifting items valued at less than $50 from Kmart, 2809 North Ave., on Nov. 1.

■ Someone broke into a storage cooler in the 2900 block of Patterson Avenue and stole food items.

■ Tracy West, 39, was arrested in the area of 29 Road and North Avenue after an investigation revealed she struck a person with a hammer and threatened another person with a hammer at 2881 North Ave. on Friday.

■ Donald Moates, 48, received a summons on suspicion of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon after being contacted at Whitman Park on Sunday.