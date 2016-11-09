SHARE

Blotter: Nov. 9, 2016

Missing hunter found after three-day ordeal

A hunter missing since Saturday in the Pagoda Lake area northeast of Meeker has been found, uninjured but suffering some ill effects from his ordeal, the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office said.

David R. Boelcke, 61, of Michigan, was found Tuesday when searchers saw him waving at them from a distance.

He was found to be somewhat confused and dehydrated, and also may have suffered from exposure, and was taken from the Dead Horse Loop trail head by ambulance to be checked at Pioneers Medical Center in Meeker.

The Sheriff’s Office said Boelcke’s family had been in the area since Monday and was at the trail head to greet him when he came down.

Boelcke had been last seen Saturday morning by his hunting partner and failed to show up when they were to meet for lunch.

Dozens of people from the Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Forest Service, local fire and search and rescue entities and other agencies searched on foot, horseback, off-highway vehicles and with dogs and aircraft while looking for Boelcke.

Stabbing suspect released

A Grand Junction woman arrested Saturday on suspicion of stabbing her boyfriend in the arm with a kitchen knife was released on a personal-recognizance bond Monday, after a prosecutor said she has no criminal record and isn’t considered a risk to the community.

Samantha Sams, 28, faces a second- degree assault charge after police spoke to the man at the St. Mary’s Hospital emergency room, after he was treated for a cut that needed eight stitches on Saturday afternoon, according to an arrest affidavit.

Mesa County prosecutor Rich Tuttle suggested that Sams seek mental health treatment, but didn’t ask that she be held on a high bond Monday afternoon.

Mesa County Judge Craig Henderson agreed to the personal-recognizance bond but said he didn’t think it appropriate that he order treatment, although it is probably needed, he said.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Property was stolen from a vehicle in the 200 block of Basalt Court on Oct. 28.

■ Property valued at more than $2,000 was stolen from a vehicle in the 2000 block of Link Lane on Oct. 30.

■ Jason Raines, 30, was cited on suspicion of trespass on Nov. 2.

■ Items valued at less than $50 were stolen from a vehicle in the 2600 block of B 1/2 Road on Nov. 2.

■ Police are investigating the theft of more than $20,000 from a business in the 2400 block of U.S. Highway 6&50 on June 1.

■ Damages of less than $300 were caused to a vehicle in the 1600 block of Cannell Avenue on Nov. 2.

■ Property valued at less than $300 was stolen from a vehicle in the 800 block of Elm Avenue on Nov. 1.

■ A burglar stole property valued at more than $500 from a residence in the 1300 block of Glenwood Avenue on Thursday.

■ Brandon Andre Guest, 20, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting Thursday.

■ Stephen Scott Finley, 22, was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence and other traffic offenses Friday.

■ A burglar stole property valued at less than $50 from a residence in the 100 block of Gunnison Avenue on Oct. 29.

■ Property valued at more than $50 was stolen from a vehicle in the 1100 block of Bookcliff Avenue on Friday.

■ A thief stole a vehicle from the 400 block of Main Street on Friday.

■ Destiny Kruse, 18, is accused of assault Saturday.

■ Juan Alba, 24, is accused of drug possession with intent to distribute, driving under the influence and other offenses Saturday.

■ Bryan Bunner, 22, was cited on suspicion of unnecessary noise Saturday.

■ Aaron Herold, 20, was cited on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and other offenses Sunday.

■ Brian Gaither, 24, was cited on suspicion of possessing a weapon as a previous offender, obstruction of an officer and traffic offenses Sunday.

■ Donovan Wright, 20, is accused of a restraining order violation Monday.

■ Property valued at less than $300 was stolen from a vehicle in the 1700 block of Crest View Drive on Friday.

■ A bicycle was stolen from a shop in the 400 block of Colorado Avenue on Thursday.

■ Jonas Montoya, 36, was cited on suspicion of a restraining order violation Monday.

■ Josiah Roper, 21, is accused of criminal impersonation and other charges Monday.

■ Items valued at less than $300 were stolen from a vehicle in the 700 block of 24 Road.

■ Jamie Ferguson, 34, was cited on suspicion of trespass Tuesday.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ Property valued at about $200 was stolen from the 400 block of Smallwood Drive on Friday.

■ Deputies took a burglary report in the 600 block of Highland Drive on Nov. 1.

■ A thief stole a 2002 silver Chevrolet Suburban in the 3100 block of Bunting Avenue on Saturday.

■ Robert York, 37, was cited on suspicion of theft Saturday.

■ Property was stolen from a vehicle in the 500 block of Bowstring Drive on Sunday.

■ A vehicle was stolen from the 400 block of 32 Road on Sunday.

According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office:

■ A deputy took a burglary report in the 59000 block of Ida Road on Monday.

■ A deputy took a theft report in the 8100 block of High Mesa Road on Monday.

■ Jeffrey Simmons, 54, is accused of domestic violence, assault and menacing Monday.

■ Joshua D. Goddard, 29, is accused of domestic violence and harassment Monday.

According to the Montrose Police Department:

■ Timothy Martinez, 22, was cited on suspicion of shoplifting Monday.