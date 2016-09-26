SHARE

Blotter, Sept. 26, 2016

Man accused of assault

Timothy Vermillion, 24, of 2520 D Road, was arrested on Sept. 21 after he called 911 and told dispatchers he had just choked and beaten his pregnant wife and threatened to kill her, according to law enforcement records.

Mesa County sheriff’s deputies responded to the home and arrested Vermillion after investigation revealed that he had been arguing with the woman about his pending move to another state and injured her. “She would not listen to him so he grabbed her by her throat and choked her,” according to the arrest affidavit. Vermillion also said he threatened to kill her if she wouldn’t stop, and the argument continued until their landlord came out and separated them. The woman told deputies that Vermillion choked her and punched her side, back and face.

Vermillion was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault by strangulation, third-degree assault against a known pregnant victim, and menacing threats of death.

According to the Grand Junction Police Department:

■ Samuel Crowther, 30, was issued a summons for alleged DUI on Sept. 19.

■ Charles Rothenberg, 41, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after police contacted him for driving the wrong way on a one-way street on Sept. 22.

■ John Gault, 41, is suspected of stalking, burglary, violating a protection order, habitual domestic violence and resisting arrest. A warrant for his arrest was issued on Sept. 19.

■ Scott Bosserman, 35, and Robert Straley, 45, were issued summonses on suspicion of third-degree assault for injuring each other in the 500 block of Main Street on Sept. 21.

■ Ernesto Pena, 38, of 312 N. First St., was arrested on Sept. 21, for several outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court.

■ Anthony Gonzalez, 39, was issued a summons on Sept. 22 for allegedly entering a motor vehicle at 2790 Riverside Parkway.

■ Stephen Roussin, 29 was arrested after police contacted him in the area of 2977 Riverside Parkway on Sept. 22. He was allegedly driving a car with fake license plates and had drug paraphernalia, and police found he had three active warrants.

According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office:

■ May Yarian, 57, of 561 29½ Road, was arrested on Sept. 22 for a warrant for violating probation.

Montrose death investigated

The Montrose County coroner is investigating the death of Deanna E. Snyder of Olathe, who was found dead on Sept. 23 in Montrose. Dr. Thomas Canfield, the coroner, said an autopsy is scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death. The case is under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Montrose Police Department.