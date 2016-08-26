SHARE

Briefs, Aug. 26, 2016

Driver is injured in rollover crash

The 39-year-old driver of a vehicle was taken to a hospital after a rollover crash in an irrigation canal on Orchard Mesa.

According to the Colorado State Patrol, the rollover occurred at about 7:05 a.m. Thursday on 30 3/4 Road and U.S. Highway 50.

The male driver of the vehicle was transported to a hospital, but his condition was unknown, the State Patrol said.

No drugs or alcohol are suspected in the incident, the State Patrol said.

Ski train revived to Winter Park

WINTER PARK — Winter Park and Amtrak have released the schedules and ticket prices for a revived ski train.

Adult tickets are as low as $39 each way, and two children ages 2-12 can ride for half-fare with each adult ticket.

The trains carrying more than 500 passengers will depart Union Station at 7 a.m. and return at 4:30 p.m., allowing stays up to a week.

The Denver-owned ski resort and Amtrak announced that they’re reviving the popular day trips this upcoming ski season.

The train ran between Denver and Winter Park every ski season from 1940 to 2009, when then-owner Philip Anschutz shut the service.

The Colorado Transportation Commission this week announced a $1.5 million grant to build an ADA-compliant boarding platform.