Briefs, Nov. 17, 2016

By Staff
Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Monument transitioning to winter hours

The Saddlehorn Visitor Center at Colorado National Monument will be closed for the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Rim Rock Drive, Saddlehorn campground (Loop A) and the rest of the monument will remain open as winter weather permits.

The visitor center will shift to the winter hours of 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. on Dec. 11. With the exception of the holidays, the visitor center is open seven days a week.

Motorists should use caution on roads and trails if winter conditions are present.

For additional information visit nps.gov/colm or call 858-3617, ext. 360.

Christmas tree-cutting permits available

 

Christmas tree permits for personal use are now available for purchase at Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests (GMUG) office locations.

The cost per permit is $8 and can be purchased with cash, check or credit card at National Forest office locations. There is a maximum of five tree permits per person.

Christmas tree cutting is allowed in most areas on the GMUG National Forests although exceptions do apply. Maps showing where Christmas tree cutting is allowed are available at all offices where permits are sold, and will be provided with permits along with a regulations list.

The Fourth Grade Free Christmas Tree Program continues again this holiday season. Fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid in a Park (“Every Kid”) Initiative. All fourth graders are eligible to receive a fourth grade pass that allows free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year. In support of this initiative, the Forest Service will make available a free Christmas tree permit to every interested fourth grader who presents a Fourth Grade Pass or paper voucher at a GMUG National Forest office location. Visit everykidinapark.gov for information.

Along with the National Forest office locations, permits can be purchased during business hours at Valley Ranch in Collbran and at the Clifton Murdoch’s.

