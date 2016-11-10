Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Burglary suspect advised

GILMORE_Roy

Roy Gilmore


By Gabrielle Porter
Wednesday, November 9, 2016

A 10-time felon from Oklahoma who was shot in February by a Gunnison police officer after a high-speed chase appeared in Mesa County court Wednesday to be advised of criminal charges in connection with burglaries of five Grand Junction businesses early this year.

Roy Dale Gilmore, 39, is accused of stealing more than $2,500 of goods and causing nearly the same amount of damage during February burglaries of All Phase Electric Supply, 2776 Crossroads Blvd.; Modern Classic Motors, 975 Independent Ave.; Colorado Legacy Coffee, 1048 Independent Ave.; Monte’s Motor City Transmissions, 543 Bogart Lane, and ColorAuto Carwash & Detail Shop, 2486 Commerce Blvd., according to Gilmore’s arrest affidavit.

After Gilmore’s shooting and arrest on Feb. 17, investigators found several of the stolen items — including a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol stolen from one of the Grand Junction businesses — in the car he was driving. Gilmore was also wearing a Bulova watch that was stolen in Grand Junction, the report said. He has been issued a $10,000 cash-only bond and ordered to return to court Nov. 16.

Gilmore, who Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein said has 10 felony convictions, was in the Gunnison County Detention Center for months after being released from the hospital after his arrest in February. He was transferred to a state prison in July, according to Gunnison County officials.

