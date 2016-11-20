Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Campground name honors Chris Jouflas

Longtime ranching family sold land to BLM in hopes it would be used for recreation

112016_2a_Jouflas_rabbit_dah

From left, Denise Jouflas-Lipp, Connie Jouflas, Steve Jouflas, Georgann Jouflas and Pete Jouflas pose in front of the sign at the Jouflas Campground, which honors the ranching family for its efforts to preserve Rabbit Valley.


By Katie Langford
Saturday, November 19, 2016

More than 40 people gathered at Jouflas Campground in Rabbit Valley on Saturday to celebrate the late Chris Jouflas, a longtime sheep rancher and pillar of Western Colorado.

The Bureau of Land Management named a Rabbit Valley campground in the McInnis Canyon National Conservation Area in Jouflas’ honor.

According to Bry Kuhlman, a national conservation area stewardship coordinator with the Colorado Canyons Association, the project has been in the works for two years.

“This family had a large presence in the area with their sheep ranch, so it’s something that we could dedicate to them that would be useful and a large icon in the area,” she said. “Chris Jouflas, as a sheep rancher and herder in the area, was very conservation-minded. Being able to dedicate this area fits our idea of ... how a healthy landscape can be utilized.”

The Jouflas family sold their land to the Bureau of Land Management in hopes that it would be used for recreation, according to Pete Jouflas, Chris Jouflas’ son.

“It’s a really special day for us. It means a lot to us, and it’s very nice for the BLM to dedicate this in his name and it just furthers his legacy,” Pete Jouflas said. “Dad was a rancher who utilized this area for many years. It served its purpose for agriculture back in the day, and now it’s time for everybody to enjoy it.”

