Change on a global scale

When Grand Junction native Jeff Dykstra and his family were living in Zambia a decade ago, he was paying up to $7 a jar for peanut butter.

That peanut butter traveled across two inefficient borders, all the way from South Africa, yet about a mile from where the Dykstras shopped, there were farmers growing peanuts who had a hard time selling their crop and were barely making ends meet.

Today, those peanut farmers have a market for their peanuts, and the peanut butter made from that crop is much more affordable for the Zambians. And it’s all because of a nonprofit Dykstra is now the CEO of called Partners in Food Solutions, which helps harness the expertise at the world’s largest food corporations to help address food insecurity issues in Africa.

This week, Partners in Food Solutions and a sister nonprofit, Techno- Serv, launched a four-year, $10 million initiative funded by a grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to increase the availability of nutritious foods in Nigeria, Kenya and Tanzania. The Strengthening African Processors for Food Fortification (SAPFF) Project will help food companies in the three countries improve their capacity to produce and sell fortified foods for local markets.

This is just one of the many projects Dykstra has been involved in since the public-private partnership started about eight years ago, and he’s now involved in projects to improve food security in seven African countries — Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Ethiopia, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

It all started when a friend of his who was working for General Mills attended a forum in which former United Nations Secretary General Kofi Annan asked if the sixth-largest food company in the world could be doing things to improve food security and nutrition in Africa.

Dykstra was wrapping up his work with World Vision, a non-governmental organization, at the time, but brought his experience with the peanut farmer to the next problem. There was a massive opportunity to build up the middle of the food-supply chain — the distribution and manufacturing — to help the economy as well as provide better food for consumers at a cheaper price, and the wherewithal already existed in the business world.

It all started around a simple question, Dykstra said.

“What began eight years ago was General Mills saying, ‘How can we use our expertise and know-how to improve issues around food security and nutrition in Africa?’” he said.

What transpired was the harnessing of about 700 years of food knowledge, coming from the intellectual philanthropy of experts at five corporations around the world.

“We take an hour or two a week from these employees and aim it at these issues,” Dykstra said. “That’s a highly leveraged act. The cost to do that is very low compared to the impact.”

This latest project funded by the Gates Foundation addresses the problem of “hidden hunger” in Africa, caused by a lack of micronutrients in food. In the U.S., these micronutrients are provided by enriching foods, such as putting Vitamin D in milk or B vitamins in flour to avoid malnutrition.

The project provides customized technical assistance to at least 94 processors in Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya that produce wheat and maize flour, edible oils, sugar, salt and other products for local consumers, and it will also deliver shorter training to 200 additional companies.

Addressing the problem of food insecurity in Africa might seem like it’s far away, halfway across the planet, but Dykstra said this is an effort to make the world a better and safer place, by providing a stable economy and livelihood for a continent.

“If we’ve learned anything in the last 10 or 15 years there is no more ‘over there.’ Whether we want to recognize it or not or like it or not, we’re living in an interconnected world,” he said. “If you’re not food secure, then very little else is secure. The more we can do that, the better off the world will be and therefore the better off our country will be.”

The Ashoka Foundation named Dykstra a fellow earlier this month, in honor of his social entrepreneurship. It’s an acknowledgement that his efforts are making systemic change, which is applicable to many other situations, not just helping Africa become its own breadbasket.

This out-of-the-box problem solving that Dykstra used to leverage expertise is something he gives some credit to his roots for helping him develop.

“I think we’re all shaped by our environment, there’s no doubt,” the 1988 Grand Junction High School graduate said. “I think growing up in the West, there’s definitely a sense of not being hemmed in … I think growing up in western Colorado where your backyard runs 30 miles into the desert … shaped me in the sense of not being tied to boundaries or tied to the status quo.”

“In a place like Grand Junction, in a place like Colorado, there’s a sense that you can write your own rules a bit more,” he said. “I have no doubt that growing up where I did shaped my perspective.”