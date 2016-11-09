Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Citizens cast their votes late into Election Day

By Gary Harmon
Tuesday, November 8, 2016

They strode in, they hobbled in, they came in with baby carriages and snoozing infants. They hurried in, they took their time. They stood quietly in line, awaiting the opportunity to cast ballots in one of the most, not just hotly, but heatedly, contested presidential races at the Mesa County Clerk’s Office in the Central Services Building at 200 S. Spruce St.

At least 745 Mesa County residents took advantage of the opportunity to register on the same day as the election, Clerk Sheila Reiner said.

Same-day voters, as they’re called, needed to provide ID and sign an affidavit attesting that they had lived in the state for at least 22 days.

Many Election Day voters took their mail-in ballots to the clerk’s office and some filled them out in the dimming light of sunset on park benches and picnic tables.

Others took advantage of the outside lighting.

“It’s not the pale moonlight,” said Audra Nikki Barlow, as she prepared to vote, “but it’s by the pale fluorescent light.”

