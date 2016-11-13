Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Coal out of the crosshairs?

A sign at the J.W. Snacks storefront in Craig celebrates a Trump victory. Coal-dependent Moffat County residents voted for Trump at an 80 percent clip last week. Photo special to the Sentinel/Danny Griffith.


FILE- In this May 5, 2016 photo, Coal miners wave signs as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Charleston, W.Va. Trump’s election could signal the end of many of President Barack Obama’s signature environmental initiatives. Trump has said he loathes regulation and wants to use more coal and expand offshore drilling and hydraulic fracturing. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)


By Dennis Webb
Saturday, November 12, 2016

Advocates of coal mining and its uses in power generation hope it’s a new day for coal after Donald Trump’s election.

Many of those advocates took to calling President Obama’s energy policies a war on coal. Trump appears poised to embrace coal as friend rather than enemy, having voiced strong backing for miners and the industry during his campaign.

“President-elect Trump was very clear about his support of coal as an American resource that is cost-effective and obviously has a lot of benefits,” said Stan Dempsey, president of the Colorado Mining Association. “I think it’s aligned with his plans to develop American resources as a low-cost and dependable energy source.”

More than 80 percent of voters in heavily Republican Moffat County voted for Trump. Two coal mines in the Craig area supply coal to the Craig Station power plant, owned by the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association.

Moffat County Commissioner John Kinkaid said that while there’s still a lot left to pan out in terms of how Trump will deal with the coal industry, his election “sure beats the alternative for us here in northwest Colorado.”

USA Today recently did a story focused on Craig, saying residents there felt that if Hillary Clinton were elected, it would be the death knell for the coal-dependent town.

“Coal wins/Craig wins/America wins!” a marquee outside J.W. Snacks read this week. Kinkaid himself had less luck than Trump and Craig in this election, losing to Republican Don Cook after running a second time as an unaffiliated candidate. But Kinkaid is a staunch conservative who was involved in the thick of the battle after a court ruling threatened the continued operations of the Colowyo and Trapper mines, which supply Craig Station. Kinkaid and other elected officials encouraged the prompt new environmental reviews by a federal agency leading to reauthorization of the mines’ operations in expansion areas.

He and other coal advocates also have been worried about things such as a current Obama administration moratorium on most federal coal leasing while it conducts a comprehensive review of that leasing program, including its environmental impacts and royalty rates.

Trump’s website says it will rescind the moratorium and the “excessive” stream protection rule the Interior Department has proposed for coal mine operations, “and conduct a top-down review of all anti-coal regulations issued by the Obama Administration.”

Said Kinkaid, “I hope that a President Trump will be very thoughtful but aggressive as well at scaling back government overregulation and government overreach. I’m just hoping that he will give us small government back, and that can only help coal, oil and gas — it can only help our economy to lower regulations, to bring jobs back to America and put miners and oilfield workers back to work, and railroad workers,” whose industry also has been hurt by the energy industry slowdown.

In places like Moffat County and elsewhere, Jeremy Nichols of WildEarth Guardians has been heavily involved in the coal battle from the environmental side, trying to get the government to fully acknowledge the climate change impacts of producing and burning coal and oil and gas in Colorado and other states, and pushing for keeping more fossil fuels in the ground. 

Now, “We expect to have to dig in for quite a fight and we’ll probably play a little more defense than we had,” Nichols said.

He said Trump’s election “should shock the world,” given the threat that climate change poses.

“There’s countries that stand to be wiped out by sea-level rise,” he said.

He nevertheless feels there has been momentum made for the sake of the climate, and it’s been demonstrated that it’s possible to move beyond fossil fuels to a more sustainable economy.

Said Pete Maysmith of Conservation Colorado, “President Trump can’t change the markets. He can’t change what companies and communities and cities want when it comes to clean energy and wind and solar energy.”

Prices for wind and solar energy are plummeting, the Colorado Public Utilities Commission continues to approve more renewable energy projects, and customers continue to demand that their utilities provide more clean energy, he said.

“Things like that don’t change just because of a president who doesn’t understand or doesn’t believe in the urgency of addressing climate change and transitioning to renewable energy,” Maysmith said.

“The long-term story for coal is the downward trajectory,” said attorney Ted Zukoski of Earthjustice.

