SHARE

Colorado parks officials seek public input

Visitor numbers spike as funding fails to keep pace with demands





Colorado state parks are seeing more faces than ever — good news for the agency and for people enjoying the outdoors.

But Colorado’s state parks are feeling the pinch from managing an increasing number of visitors on trimmed down budgets, according to representatives from Colorado Parks and Wildlife at a meeting in Grand Junction on Monday night.

The agency is seeking input from the public as it works to figure out how to meet visitors’ increasing needs and offer quality services into the future. Residents are encouraged to weigh in with an online survey at http://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CPWParksFunding.

Alan Martinez, park manager of Highline Lake State Park, said state parks are becoming more popular, and users are visiting for more months out of each year. For example, Colorado state parks historically would attract users from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Lately, campgrounds and parks fill in March and users stay well into October.

For example, Martinez said Highline Lake’s campground was 70 percent full on Halloween weekend.

While the parks’ network enjoys the increases in usage, providing services such as utilities, paying employees and the multi-million dollar cost of a new radio system to coordinate with the Colorado State Patrol is straining revenues.

Colorado state parks see 12 million visitors a year, and 46 percent of Colorado residents have visited a state park. The visitations pump $1 billion into the economy, Martinez said.

User fees like registrations and passes make up 42 percent of funding for parks. Great Outdoors Colorado and lottery funds contribute the next biggest pot of money to state parks or 36 percent of funding.

“One of the things people think is that being a state agency, we are funded by tax dollars,” Martinez said.

The only state funding the agency receives is $150,000 a year in exchange from the state for offering free entrance admission at state parks for military veterans in the month of August.

In 2004 the parks worked with a $100 million budget. More than a decade later the budget is at $90 million.

Martinez said the parks “are doing more with less.” After the transition in 2011 that combined the state’s parks and wildlife divisions into Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the parks agency trimmed its full-time workforce by 5 percent and its temporary workforce by 10 percent. Volunteers have worked to fill some of those gaps.

“That’s worked for us,” he said. “Any other big cuts, we’re not going to be able to run our parks with volunteers.”

One issue Colorado Parks will be addressing with the next legislative session is seeking to continue to have authority to raise park fees.

“There is a statutory limit on the amount of revenue parks fees can generate. Revenues are at that limit due to the high volume of park passes sold,” according to a news release from the agency,

“Even though we have the authority to raise fees, we don’t do it very often,” Martinez said.