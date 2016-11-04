SHARE

Comedian with local ties hits the trail for film spoof







Not many folks can say they’ve been kicked out of dozens of political rallies for accusing Donald Trump of being boring, demanding that Jeb Bush pay them for filling seats, or attempting to exorcise Ted Cruz.

But Grand Junction native Davram Stiefler can add that to his resume now, all in the name of entertainment and sending an important message to a divided electorate.

Stiefler, 32, is half of a New York City comedy team called The Good Liars, which spent nine months making a movie satirizing the presidential election, called “Undecided.”

The mockumentary takes two undecided voters on the campaign trail and shows how they interact with real candidates. From shooting at a gun range with Rick Santorum to accusing Marco Rubio of stealing his girlfriend, Stiefler and his comedy partner Jason Selvig reveal the reactions of the candidates in their stunts. At one point, they get a signed prescription for medical marijuana from Dr. Ben Carson and end up in a half-naked selfie with Hillary Clinton, which she ends up using in one of her campaign ads, unaware that it was staged.

Stiefler and Selvig interacted with 12 candidates for the movie, and started the project in January after attending a Trump rally in New Hampshire, which they went to on a whim.

“We had probably shot 2 percent of the movie before we realized we were making a movie,” Stiefler said. At the Trump rally, the pair arrived early, positioned themselves near the candidate and cheered wildly at first, but then yelled that it was boring and that they wanted to be entertained. They earned a tight-lipped grimace from Trump and an order to get out.

Though their first antics got them thrown out of the Trump rally and resulted in some media attention, they were somehow able to continue going to political functions without being recognized.

“We thought there’s no way that we’re going to keep getting into these rallies over and over again, but we did,” Stiefler said. “Two weeks later we’re totally anonymous again. It’s pretty incredible.”

The pair went to seven states and were physically removed from events dozens of times, and no candidate was immune to the pranks. The only time Stiefler got a little bit worried was when they attended a Mike Pence rally three weeks ago to promote the movie, and they yelled at the candidate to “jump ship.” The crowd got physical with Stiefler and Selvig as they were removed. “We got a little roughed up, but it was OK,” he said. They were never arrested.

“It’s a little bit wonderful that we have these freedoms in our country and I didn’t get thrown in jail for doing all this stuff,” he said.

One of his favorite experiences was when they nearly got kicked out of a Clinton rally in California for being shirtless, and Selvig yelled at Hillary for help.

She replied, “You know what? As long as they don’t take anything else off,” and approached them after the rally for a selfie.

The 2002 Fruita Monument High School graduate said he’s glad he experienced the historic election and had the chance to do what few people are able to do — meet multiple candidates.

“It’s been really eye-opening and I wish more people got to see more of this process,” he said.

Ultimately, the film is about more than just entertainment, Stiefler said. In “Undecided,” the characters realize that they have more in common than they think, and they overcome the division wedged between them by the election.

“I think throughout this process, we had hoped to learn and we did learn that people are a lot more similar than they are different, but the political process doesn’t show you that,” Stiefler said. “It’s all very divisive. There really are a lot more similarities between us than these politicians would have us believe.”

“Undecided” is available for streaming on Netflix and iTunes, and people can visit thegoodliars.com to see some of the team’s past work and keep tabs on upcoming projects.