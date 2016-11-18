SHARE

Conspiracy suspect gets high cash bond

Wyoming man accused of being link to two suspects in Molina shootings





The 26-year-old Wyoming man believed to be the link between the victims and the assailants in an October shooting in Molina was issued a high cash bond in Mesa County court on Thursday.

Jacob Hoard was advised on possible charges including conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery of a controlled substance, and was issued a $50,000 cash-only bond, for his alleged role in the incident in which three men were allegedly shot by father-son duo Trevaun Faison and Charles Faison, who are believed to have driven to Collbran from Florida in search of marijuana and cash.

“Trevaun Faison advised an individual named Jake Hoard assisted in the planning and execution of the robbery,” Mesa County Sheriff’s Investigator Danny Norris wrote in an affidavit for Hoard’s arrest. “He described communicating with Jake Hoard about the robbery and receiving directions to the location from Jake Hoard. Trevaun Faison also reported using FaceTime video communication as they received directions to the location.”

The affidavit included screenshots of a conversation that apparently took place between Hoard and the Faisons where Hoard seems to be giving explicit directions for how to get to a victim’s Molina address.

Hoard is scheduled to be back in court for a formal filing of charges on Nov. 29. Both Trevaun Faison and Charles Faison are in the custody of the Mesa County Jail, each held on $1 million cash-only bonds.