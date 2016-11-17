SHARE

Cooler, wetter seasonal weather arrives today in western Colorado







The days of wondering, “How much longer we will have this great weather?” — the ones where you’ve been hiking with the dog in short sleeves, gazing in wonderment at the still-bare Grand Mesa — are at an end, at least temporarily.

A strong Pacific storm is scheduled to sweep into western Colorado today, bringing with it the season’s first significant dose of frigid air, a mixture of rain and snow for the Grand Valley and close to a foot of snow in some parts of the northern mountains.

The system will be welcome news for Colorado’s snow-starved ski resorts, many of which have been forced to postpone their opening days. And it brings to a halt one of the mildest falls in recent memory in Grand Junction.

Since fall arrived Sept. 22, the high temperature in Grand Junction has dipped below 60 degrees only twice: on Sept. 24, when it was 59 degrees, and then not again until Nov. 5, when it was 55 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The average high for this time of year is 51.

The first half of November was the second-warmest on record in Grand Junction in terms of the average daily high temperature. The average high of 64.9 degrees for the first 15 days of this month was bested only by the 65.6-degree average in 1999, according to meteorologist Andrew Lyons. Wednesday’s high of 69 broke a record for the date.

It’s been dry, too. The only measurable rain in Grand Junction since Oct. 25 was a measly 0.02 inches that fell on Nov. 5. For the year so far, Grand Junction has received 7.31 inches of precipitation, more than an inch below normal. The U.S. Drought Monitor reported earlier this month that 98.4 percent of Colorado is experiencing abnormal dryness.

But that will begin to change with today’s storm. The Weather Service has posted a winter storm watch for most of the mountains of western Colorado. Forecasters are calling for 5 to 10 inches at the highest elevations, 2 to 5 inches across the Roan and Uncompahgre plateaus and 1 to 3 inches in the northwest valleys of Colorado.

Lyons said the storm will favor the northern mountains, although snow also is expected in the San Juans.

Here in Grand Junction, expect rain, with possibly some snow flurries mixed in, although there will be no accumulation. Today’s high will top out around 42 degrees, and there’s a 70 percent chance of precipitation. Lows Friday and Saturday morning will drop close to 20 degrees. Highs will rebound into the 50s for the weekend, with another storm forecast to reach the area on Monday.

Lyons said the extremely mild start to November shouldn’t worry ski resorts and water managers — yet.

“I would say there wouldn’t be reason to be concerned,” he said. “Seasons can transition very quickly. We’re at the beginning of an active period.”