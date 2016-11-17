SHARE

Cops detail wild ride of slay suspect

Man accused of killing dad kept officers running in GJ







Suspected killer James Main Jr. was only loose on the streets of Grand Junction for about a day, but the 34-year-old made his mark with the time he had.

On the run from accusations of murdering his own father in his home state of Utah, Main’s 24-hour foray into Mesa County included an alleged spree of attempted — and in some cases, successful — car thefts, home invasions, car crashes and the kidnapping of an elderly nun.

Main, who was arrested at gunpoint after being cornered by police Oct. 30, now faces 12 new felonies and a slew of misdemeanors in connection with the many crimes he’s accused of committing during his flight in Colorado.

It took police days to sort through the bevy of victims and witnesses who came in contact with Main during what prosecutor Rich Tuttle called his “very extensive crime spree” of “all very aggravated situations” between Oct. 29 and 30. In an affidavit dated Nov. 4, police outline the path they believe Main took as he attempted to elude arrest.

ENCOUNTER WITH NUN

Several hours before his capture, Main is accused of breaking into the home of an elderly nun in the 2500 block of Mira Vista Road. The sister had received an emergency notification that Main was in the area, and was on the telephone calling other nuns who live in the same neighborhood near St. Mary’s Hospital when she heard a noise in her house, the report said.

She found Main in her hallway after he apparently had come in through her bedroom window. The sister began to scream, but Main covered her mouth with his hand and shoved her into her bedroom. He demanded food, clothing and a shower. The woman gave him a pair of slippers, a red plaid shirt and gray sweatpants — clothes he was wearing when he was arrested later. When Main demanded pain medication, she told him she only had Advil; she also handed over about $100, her cellphone and credit cards.

“The phone rang while Main was in her residence and he told her not to answer it,” the affidavit said. “It was (the nun’s) friend advising of the emergency notification. Main made (the woman) call her friend back and advise her that everything was alright.”

Main made the nun drive him away in her car, and she took him to several places in Grand Junction, apparently to get shoes. At one point, the nun pulled over at Sherwin Williams, 845 North Ave., and Main told her he wanted to drive. While they were switching places, the nun escaped into the store and Main drove away in her car, the report said.

ORDERED OUT AT KNIFEPOINT

At another point in his flight, Main turned up in the 500 block of Hill Avenue and tried to steal a Dodge Neon whose owner was nearby. The man asked Main not to take the car because he slept in it, the affidavit said; instead, he offered to give Main a ride. The man later told police that he watched as a “crazy and super paranoid” Main used a straight razor to cut off his distinctive bushy beard. After driving around the city, he eventually took Main to the Western Colorado Botanical Gardens area to smoke marijuana “in the hopes it would calm Main down.” Instead, Main put the man at knifepoint and ordered him out of the car, saying, “I’ve already very recently shot someone, don’t make me do it again,” according to the man’s account to police.

ATTEMPTED CAR THEFTS

In addition to his alleged kidnappings, Main, who was driving a stolen truck when he arrived in Colorado, made several unsuccessful attempts to steal cars from residents, the report said. In the City Market parking lot on North 12th Street, he rammed a Kia Sorento driven by a 67-year-old woman and demanded that she get out of the car.

“(The woman) said she wasn’t going to let (Main) take (her) car and drove away,” the report said.

He terrified a pair of sisters — 15 and 20 years old — when he approached them in the 700 block of North Fourth Street, and asked one if she had seen the news and knew who he was.

“(The 20-year-old) said she did not know who he was,” the report said. “Main stated he was a ‘killer’ and he needed her car.”

The 15-year-old broke down in tears several times while telling her story to police.

A short time later, a 19-year-old woman came downstairs at her home in the 300 block of Belaire Drive and found Main “in her house eating chocolate chips and standing in her doorway,” the affidavit said.

“(The woman) began to scream at the male to get out of her house or she would call the police,” the report said. “(A 21-year-old woman who also lived in the house) also came out of her room due to the commotion and began to yell at Main.”

As Main demanded the 19-year-old’s car keys, she called her father, a 64-year-old who, armed with a wooden backscratcher, emerged from the room roaring.

“(The 64-year-old) said, ‘Get the (expletive) out of my home now!,’” the affidavit said.

Main left the house, went to another home nearby where several other family members lived, and tried unsuccessfully to steal their car, the report said.

TRAFFIC DANGER

Several times throughout the day-long manhunt, officers spotted Main but had to abandon their chase when Main drove erratically, at high speeds and on the wrong side of the road, the report said.

Grand Junction resident Edwin Pettis said his wife was heading east on Patterson Road in the morning Oct. 30 when Main came “barreling” down the hill just east of 1st Street.

“All of a sudden he just did a left, right in front of her,” Pettis said. “There was no time to respond. She wasn’t going too fast, but she still T-boned him right into the telephone pole.”

Pettis’ wife suffered burns on her hands and a wrist, a cut on one arm, a deep bruise in one knee and a bruised nose from the airbag’s impact. She saw Main flee, Pettis said.

“He climbed out of the passenger window, which was busted … onto her hood, jumped off it and ran up the street a little bit,” Pettis said.

Since the wreck, Pettis’ wife, who is a certified nursing assistant and cares for patients in their homes, is still recovering from her injuries and is using a borrowed car to get around. Hers was totaled and isn’t usable.

CHARGES

Main, who lived about three hours away from Grand Junction in Duchesne County, Utah, is accused of killing his father James Main, Sr., and abducting two people in Utah on Oct. 28, then fleeing to Colorado in a stolen car, according to earlier reports. Main is a seven-time felon with drug-related convictions in Utah and Wyoming, according to court records.

He has been charged in Utah state court in connection with those alleged crimes, but also faces charges including kidnapping, aggravated robbery, burglary and menacing in Colorado court. Tuttle said Monday in court that Mesa County authorities are waiting on Utah law enforcement to extradite Main. In the meantime, Tuttle asked that he remain in jail on a high cash bond, “given the number of people that were victimized” during his Mesa County crime spree.

Pettis said he and his family are frustrated with being thrust into Main’s saga.

“What an idiot,” Pettis said. “Talk about going from bad to worse.”