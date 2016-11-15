SHARE

Cops: Suspect lied about shooting





The Grand Junction man accused of shooting an 11-year-old boy to death Saturday evening initially told investigators that his own son had fired the gun before later admitting that he had been pointing the gun at the boy, a Mesa County judge said Monday in court.

Jeremy James Mushrush, 41, faces possible charges of manslaughter, prohibited use of a weapon and attempting to influence a public servant in connection to the Saturday night death of Caden Eric Randolph, who lived less than a block away in a Pear Park neighborhood.

Caden, a Grand Mesa Middle School student who was shot at Mushrush’s home at 3060 Sandpiper Ave., died of a gunshot wound to the chest after being taken to St. Mary’s Hospital, the Mesa County Coroner’s Office said Monday afternoon.

While records describing the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office’s investigation of the shooting have been sealed by a judge, Mesa County Judge Bruce Raaum said in court Monday that Mushrush changed his story several times while being interviewed by law enforcement. At one point he blamed his own child, who a prosecutor described as a witness to the shooting; at another, Mushrush told investigators that the gun discharged accidentally while he was setting it down, she said. Finally, he admitted that he was pointing the gun at Caden when it was fired, Raaum said, referencing the sealed arrest affidavit.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Trish Mahre asked that Raaum uphold a $100,000 cash-only bond set earlier by District Judge Thomas Deister, saying that Mushrush was also drunk from drinking “half a pint of tequila,” and that he was handling several guns Saturday night around Caden as well as his own son and a third child, age 5.

Public Defender Clinton Knorpp asked for a personal-recognizance bond for Mushrush, telling Raaum he didn’t believe his client was a high risk to the community.

“Obviously, judge, a tragedy has occurred here …,” Knorpp said. “(But) by all accounts, this was an accident. … I don’t hear anything (from prosecutors) that he is a danger in the future.”

Knorpp, who didn’t have access to the sealed documents either, said he believed there were “mitigating circumstances” involved in the situation, although he didn’t elaborate. He also pointed out that Mushrush’s criminal history consisted of a single misdemeanor conviction. Mahre described the earlier case as a conviction on counts of reckless endangerment and reckless driving, but said prosecutors originally sought a child abuse charge.

Raaum refused Mushrush’s request for a personal-recognizance bond, and ordered him to return before Deister at 8 a.m. Nov. 21. Mushrush is prohibited from any contact with the two children who witnessed Caden’s shooting, Raaum said.