Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

County also must lay off four workers

By Gary Harmon
Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner moved on Wednesday to cut her budget by 5 percent, including reducing her staff by four employees, as she had told the County Commission she would do.

Reiner had forecast that the moves would cut costs by $108,000, but after figuring in various savings, she said the reduction would save about $165,000.

Residents will feel the effect almost immediately with the closure today of the motor vehicle office in Fruita today and the Clifton office on Nov. 30.

All motor-vehicle services will be handled out of the main Grand Junction location at 200 S. Spruce St.

“People weren’t happy” about the office closures, “but others said it was the right thing to do. I am anxious to see what the impact is and what creative solutions our team will come up with to provide the best service possible from one location.”

Reiner moved to cut her budget by 5 percent, recognizing that public safety was a higher priority than that of the clerk’s office, she said.

The Mesa County sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices are seeking to augment their staffs over a period of years at a time that the county is seeing its revenues diminish.

The sheriff’s office is seeking $3.4 million and the DA $1.3 million, but both said they can negotiate in the 2017 budget.

Reiner acted on Wednesday so that affected employees could be paid for unused vacation time and receive a small severance package, all under the 2016 budget, Reiner said.

Customers can renew their license plates online at http://www.colorado.gov/renewplates, by phone by calling 244-1664, or by mail.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy