County also must lay off four workers

Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner moved on Wednesday to cut her budget by 5 percent, including reducing her staff by four employees, as she had told the County Commission she would do.

Reiner had forecast that the moves would cut costs by $108,000, but after figuring in various savings, she said the reduction would save about $165,000.

Residents will feel the effect almost immediately with the closure today of the motor vehicle office in Fruita today and the Clifton office on Nov. 30.

All motor-vehicle services will be handled out of the main Grand Junction location at 200 S. Spruce St.

“People weren’t happy” about the office closures, “but others said it was the right thing to do. I am anxious to see what the impact is and what creative solutions our team will come up with to provide the best service possible from one location.”

Reiner moved to cut her budget by 5 percent, recognizing that public safety was a higher priority than that of the clerk’s office, she said.

The Mesa County sheriff’s and district attorney’s offices are seeking to augment their staffs over a period of years at a time that the county is seeing its revenues diminish.

The sheriff’s office is seeking $3.4 million and the DA $1.3 million, but both said they can negotiate in the 2017 budget.

Reiner acted on Wednesday so that affected employees could be paid for unused vacation time and receive a small severance package, all under the 2016 budget, Reiner said.

Customers can renew their license plates online at http://www.colorado.gov/renewplates, by phone by calling 244-1664, or by mail.