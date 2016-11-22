Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

County goes after grant for bike trail

By Gary Harmon
Monday, November 21, 2016

The Mesa County Commission on Monday applied for a grant to aid in planning for the Palisade Plunge bike trail, pushing the project a small step ahead.

The commission approved a request for a $200,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to help plot the route from Powderhorn Mountain Resort to Palisade on what would be a 33-mile downhill bike trail that would drop 6,000 feet from beginning to end.

There are few similar trails in the nation, said Pete Baier, deputy administrator for operations at the county.

“It will be a unique experience that will draw visitors to the county,” Baier said.

While the county and other agencies are working as quickly as they can, the project still has much work remaining, commissioners noted.

A final route remains to be determined and commission Chairwoman Rose Pugliese urged officials to continue to work with residents of Rapid Creek Road, which is being studied as part of the route.

If approved, the grant would aid local officials in dealing with the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, as well as include assistance with an environmental study that would include permitting and cultural and biological surveys.

