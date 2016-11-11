SHARE

Court rejects appeal in drug case

The Colorado Court of Appeals rejected a Clifton woman’s argument that she should not have been convicted of possession of methamphetamine because she had already used it up before being arrested by Mesa County sheriff’s deputies.

When the woman, Meghan Hurley, was arrested in March 2013, deputies found a scale, a sunglass case containing small baggies, three Xanax pills, a silver spoon with crystal-like residue and burn marks, a red straw, a broken glass pipe with white residue, and a visible crystal-like substance scattered throughout the sunglass case, the ruling said.

A court-appointed attorney for the now 28-year-old woman tried to have her conviction overturned on grounds that there wasn’t enough white crystalline residue from the meth she had used to constitute “knowingly” possessing any at the time she was arrested.

But a three-judge panel of the court ruled Thursday that Hurley was guilty of possession, in part, because she also had related drug paraphernalia that had drug residue on it.

“Defense counsel stated, ‘We know (Hurley used) methamphetamine, and she left the burn residue and she left some scrapings in this tube, but that doesn’t mean she knew that she had meth. She knew that she’d used it and she put her things away,’” Judge David Furman wrote in the ruling, which was joined by Judges Daniel Dailey and Elizabeth Harris.

“A jury could reasonably infer that Hurley knew she possessed methamphetamine based on the deputy’s recovery of the burnt spoon, glass pipe, baggies, scale and red straw — drug paraphernalia found together with the methamphetamine substance — in Hurley’s purse and on her person at the time of arrest.”

Hurley’s attorney also tried to argue that the trial court abused its discretion by giving the jury an amended version of her theory, but the appeals court said a defendant is not entitled to choose the specific words contained in jury instructions.