Court-appointed advocates extend support to foster teens

The Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Mesa County are adding a small but significant voice to the local effort to help teenagers in foster care transition successfully into adulthood.

The Fostering Futures program started at the national level in 2011, and the Mesa County CASA program began training five advocates this summer, according to Program Director Joy Thompson.

“The program started because of … the increase in homelessness, the increase in kids that were being incarcerated and the increase in kids that were aging out of the system and just not having the skills necessary,” Thompson said.

As of 2014, approximately 22,000 teenagers and young adults have emancipated from foster care in the United States each year, according to the U.S. Department of Human Services. That accounts for 10 percent of all youth leaving foster care.

Fostering Futures focuses on establishing a positive identity for teenagers and young adults who have or likely will age out of foster care, as well as practical skill-building and goal-setting.

“It’s a neat supplement to what CASA advocates do, because they already have a relationship with the teens they’re working with,” Thompson said. “This just bridges it and asks teens to really identify if they have the skills necessary, what their goals are and how we can steer them to the resources to achieve those.”

There are currently seven teenagers working with advocates on the program, Thompson said, which is meant to supplement the services for teenagers already available through the Department of Human Services.

— Katie Langford