Cows, Nov. 12, 2016

Delta Sales Yard Inc.:

Market report for Nov. 10: Steers: 400 to 500 lbs., $1.25 to $1.50; 500 to 600 lbs., $1.25 to $1.35; 600 to 700 lbs., $1.18 to $1.26; 700 to 800 lbs., $1.15 to $1.22; 800 to 900 lbs., $1.15 to $1.22; 900 to 1,000 lbs., $1.00 to $1.15. Heifers: 400 to 500 lbs., $1.20 to $1.35; 500 to 600 lbs., $1.10 to $1.20; 600 to 700 lbs., $1.07 to $1.13; 700 to 800 lbs., $1.04 to $1.09, high of $1.15; 800 to 900 lbs., $1.04 to $1.12; 900 to 1,000 lbs., $95 to $1.08. Top Bulls: $.69 to $.73; Medium Bulls, $.64 to $.68; Young Cows, $.70 to $.90; Top cows, $.53 to $.59; Medium cows, $.47 to $.52; Low Yielding Cows, $.46-down.

Western Slope Cattlemen’s Livestock:

Market report for Nov. 9: Steers: 300 to 400 lbs., $140 to $155; 400 to 500 lbs., $135 to $151; 500 to 600 lbs., $125 to $142, most $128 to $138; 600 to 700, $110 to $125; 700 to 800 lbs., $105 to $118; 800 to 900 lbs., load 854 lbs., $121.50, few calves $100 to $112. Heifers: 300 to 400 lbs., $135 to $145; 400 to 500 lbs., $120 to $140; 500 to 600 lbs., $110 to $125; 600 to 700 lbs., $102 to $116, fancy 660 lbs., replacements $123 to $123.50; 700 to 800 lbs., few calves $100 to $110. Weigh cows: high yield, $53 to $57, top $59; medium yield, $50 to $52; low yield, $45 to $49. Weigh bulls: high yield, $72 to $74, top $75.50; medium yield: $70 to $72; low yield: $65 to $70.