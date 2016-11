SHARE

Cows, Nov. 5, 2016

Delta Sales Yard Inc.:

Market report for Nov. 3: Steers: 200 to 400 lbs., $1.30 to $1.46; 400 to 500 lbs., $1.25 to $1.42; 500 to 600 lbs., $1.18 to $1.31; 600 to 700 lbs., $1.11 to $1.23; 700 to 800 lbs., $1.10 to $1.22, high of $126; 800 to 900 lbs., $1.15 to $1.25; 900 to 1,000 lbs., $1.05 to $1.17. Heifers: 200 to 400 lbs., $1.20 to $1.40; 400 to 500 lbs., $1.17 to $1.32; 500 to 600 lbs., $1.10 to $1.20; 600 to 700 lbs., $1.05 to $1.16; 700 to 800 lbs., $1.05 to $1.16; 800 to 900 lbs., $1.05 to $1.16; 900 to 1,000 lbs., $95 to $108. Top Bulls: $.70 to $75; Medium Bulls, $.64 to $.69; Young Cows, $.70 to $.90; Top cows, $.56 to $.61; Medium cows, $.49 to $.55; Low Yielding Cows, $.48-down.