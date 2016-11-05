SHARE

Cuckoo plan may sidestep fed ruling

Bird complicates land-use plans

Mesa County officials are considering a pre-emptive effort to sidestep the possibility that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will designate riverbank land as critical habitat for the western yellow-billed cuckoo.

Officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife assured county commissioners and others that the county could take on a plan with the state agency picking up the tab. The county could incur some in-kind costs, such as for staff involvement in drawing up a habitat-conservation plan.

Such a plan is required as part of an application for an incidental-take permit from the Fish and Wildlife Service intended to assure the agency that the deaths of individuals of an endangered species will be minimized or mitigated by conserving the riverside cottonwood galleries and the understory they favor.

Doing one could be the best way to preserve private-property rights and preserve economic-development options for the county, Commission Chairwoman Rose Pugliese said in a conference call with Bob Broscheid, Colorado Parks and Wildlife director.

By working with the state agency, the county could control the study, as well as back out should the idea prove untenable, Broscheid said.

“I do not want (Fish and Wildlife) to control the process,” Pugliese said.

The federal agency has reported the presence of the migratory bird in the Grand Valley and in Delta County during summers, pointing to sightings, or “hearings,” of the secretive cuckoo.

The birds live in cottonwood groves and feed on large insects or small animals as they pass through.

County officials have voiced doubts about whether any birds have spent time in the county and Parks and Wildlife officials maintain that even if the bird is present, the county isn’t critical to their survival.

The timing could be right for a habitat-conservation plan, Broscheid said, but cautioned that the process is difficult.

How expensive it is “depends on how big it is,” he said, referring to the amount of land it could cover, as well as the number of species that might be included.

A habitat-conservation plan “can get out in front and prevent some of the more draconian steps that the Fish and Wildlife Service can come up with,” said John Swartout, who Gov. John Hickenlooper appointed to deal with rural economic development and related matters.

Proceeding with it could ease recreational and other development along the river, including gravel pits.

“All for a bird that if we ever had, we didn’t know how many we had.” Commissioner John Justman said.