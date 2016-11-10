SHARE

DA: Woman shot in feud over truck

Man was firing wildly, hit his wife, authorities say







The 25-year-old expectant mother killed in a Nov. 6 shooting died when she was shot by her common-law husband, who was firing repeatedly at a gunman outside the couple’s car, investigators believe.

Shandie Case, of Clifton, died of a gunshot wound to the head after 28-year-old Alexander Fedak, who was sitting next to her in the driver’s seat, opened fire with a handgun on 34-year-old Joseph Anthony Manzanarez, Jr., who moments earlier had emerged from a second car carrying an AK-47, according to an arrest warrant that detailed investigators’ efforts to untangle the complicated situation that apparently arose from a dispute over a truck. Fedak told investigators he was driving away while firing and didn’t realize in the moment that his wife had been struck.

Manzanarez and Fedak are each being held on $100,000 cash-only bonds while prosecutors and investigators try to determine how to charge them, according to Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein.

“This situation involves a lot of poor decisions by multiple people, some of which are criminal, and some of which are intertwined with principles of self-defense or defense of others,” Rubinstein said in an email. “We are trying to be respectful of the families involved and what they are going through, and are meeting with the family of the deceased victim to discuss the possible charging options before making any decisions on how to proceed.”

The dispute over the truck arose when Mesa County woman Jordan Shaw rented a brown Dodge truck from Fedak and Case using the short-term car rental app Turo, according to the affidavit. Shaw told investigators she rented the truck for a single day Nov. 1, then decided she wanted to buy it. She claimed she then made plans with the couple to rent it for a full week before purchasing the truck. Five days later, on Nov. 6, Fedak and Case filed a report that the truck was stolen after they still weren’t paid, the affidavit said.

While Shaw told investigators she had made arrangements for Mesa County sheriff’s deputies to accompany her to return the truck in the evening, she said Fedak and Case confronted her in the afternoon while driving with Manzanarez near D Road and 32 Road. Fedak told investigators Shaw never paid for the truck and refused to return it.

Shaw told investigators Fedak and Case pulled up next to them and were “yelling and waving guns around.” Manzanarez and Shaw fled before pulling over on B 1/2 Road, where Fedak and Case hit the back of the Dodge truck with the white truck they were in, the affidavit said.

Manzanarez, who Rubinstein said in court was a convicted felon who was prohibited from possessing any firearms, grabbed the AK-47 – one of several guns authorities later found in the truck – and exited the car, according to Fedak’s version of the story. Manzanarez denied ever wielding any of the guns in the car, which he said belonged to Shaw; instead, he said, he got out of the Dodge truck to “try to talk with these people to figure out what the problem was.” However, Fedak said he thought Manzanarez fired the rifle while aiming toward their car.

“Mr. Fedak explained everything happened quickly,” Mesa County Sheriff’s Investigator Lissah Norcross wrote in the affidavit. “He grabbed a handgun they carry in the truck and he shot through the windshield at the male.”

Fedak reversed the truck and drove past Manzanarez, firing as he drove. One of the shots hit the gunman in the torso, the affidavit said. Another hit his wife in the head.

Investigators found four bullet holes in the windshield in front of the driver’s seat and another farther to the right.

Investigators later determined that Manzanarez never fired the rifle. No entry holes were found in the car Fedak was driving, the gun’s magazine was full, no casings were found and no round was chambered, which would have been the case if the semi-automatic gun were fired, Rubinstein said in court.

Manzanarez later told authorities he didn’t know about the dispute over the car — he said Shaw told him she had bought a repossessed truck from the bank and Fedak and Case might be its original owners, the report said.

Fedak told authorities he didn’t realize what had happened at first. He drove some distance away before he looked at Case.

“He looked at Shandie and saw she was covered in blood,” Norcross wrote in the report.

Fedak, who was also covered in blood, pulled over and realized his wife was dead from what he assumed was a bullet from Manzanarez’s gun, records said.

“Mr. Fedak explained he was in shock and became angry that the male shot Shandie, so he drove around Clifton trying to locate the male because he wanted revenge,” Norcross wrote.

Fedak said he knew Case was dead and didn’t know what to do.

“Mr. Fedak confirmed he became suicidal and wanted to be away from everyone to say goodbye to Shandie and kill himself,” the report said.

Fedak called 911, fled from authorities and eventually surrendered after a chase in Delta County. He was arrested in connection with eluding.

Meanwhile, Manzanarez and Shaw also fled the scene and drove to St. Mary’s Hospital after refusing to pull over for police, the report said. Authorities found the rifle as well as three loaded handguns and one unloaded revolver in the truck. Shaw told investigators she “always keeps her guns in her car.”

Shaw also claimed that Case was also armed, and that she fired several shots into the air, the report said.

Shaw has not been arrested, according to Rubinstein.

Manzanarez appeared in district court Thursday accompanied by attorney Brian Johnson, who asked that he be released on a personal-recognizance bond.

“It seems as though he’s more of a victim than anything else,” Johnson said while Manzanarez grimaced and kept his hand to his lower chest. Johnson added that Manzanarez still needs medical attention for his bullet wound.

Mesa County Judge Craig Henderson refused the request and ordered Manzanarez return to appear before a judge Nov. 17.