Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Dave Says: Interest-only triplex?

By Staff
Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Interest-only triplex?

Dear Dave,

I’ve been out of college for a few years, and I have no debt. I’d like to start investing, so I’m thinking about buying a triplex, living in one of the apartments, and renting the other two. Should I get an interest-only loan for this?

— Chad

Dear Chad,

Never, ever get an interest-only loan! If you can’t make this idea happen on a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage that takes no more than 25 percent of your take-home pay, then you can’t afford this project.

Think about this, too. If you buy a complex and live on the property, you’ll have to set down and enforce some strict renter’s guidelines. Living with renters can be tricky, because they’ll have access to you 24 hours a day, and some of them will abuse the privilege. Then again, you’ll have that kind of access to them as well. Not exactly a bad thing when you have people living in a complex you own.

Here’s an option. What if you just bought a nice, inexpensive single family home for yourself? You wouldn’t have the cash flow, but you will have the appreciation and a better chance of reselling down the road. Plus, if you want to invest further, there are always mutual funds.

Real estate plans work out just like you want them to only about half the time. Don’t discount the risk and expense either!

— Dave

 

Taking the trip

Dear Dave,

I have to make a four-day business trip to Hawaii soon, and my wife would like to go along. It’s okay with my boss, as long as we pay her way, and I would love to have her along. It will cost about $1,500 for her to join me, and I make a little over $100,000 a year. We’re also debt-free, except for our home, and we’re working hard to pay that off as soon as possible. What do you think?

— Michael

 

Dear Michael,

If I were in your situation, and I told my wife I didn’t think it was a good idea or we couldn’t afford it, there’s a good chance I’d be sleeping on the couch for a month. Take your lady with you!

You guys have a six-figure income, and you’ve got no debt but your home. So, a four-day trip to Hawaii for $1,500? Yeah, I’m definitely doing that. It sounds to me like you two have done a great job with your money.

That being the case, you deserve a little fun — like a trip for two to Hawaii for $1,500. Even if you have to work, you’ll still have lots of time together, and she’ll be able to relax on the beach, swim and sightsee while you’re taking care of business.

Have a great time, you two!

— Dave

Dave Ramsey is America’s trusted voice on money and business, and CEO of Ramsey Solutions. He has authored seven best-selling books, including The Total Money Makeover. The Dave Ramsey Show is heard by more than 12 million listeners each week on 575 radio stations and multiple digital platforms. Follow Dave on the web at daveramsey.com and on Twitter at @DaveRamsey.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy