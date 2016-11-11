Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

De Beque OKs mosquito-control district, but not funding

By Erin McIntyre
Thursday, November 10, 2016

Although almost 300 voters in the De Beque area agreed to create a mosquito-control district this week, it appears that almost one-third of those voters didn’t want to pay for the district with their property taxes.

A matter of 35 votes left the majority of voters denying funding to the district that some of them were in favor of creating, with 249 voters turning it down and 214 voters in favor of the property tax.

The results of the Roan Creek Metropolitan District referred measures were mixed, with 64 percent of voters agreeing to form the district, but with only 46 percent of voters approving the up to a 4 mill levy increase to finance the operations of the special district. That left 54 percent of the voters in the proposed district voting not to fund the district, which has left the board members who were elected on Tuesday wondering what will happen with a district that has no money to operate.

Voters elected Toni Vincenzetti, Cynthia Farris, Kim Heidel, Vernon Bruse and Alden Savoca to serve on the first governing board of the special district.

At this point, the board members aren’t sure how to proceed with operating a district that has no funding.

“I’m hoping that we can move forward and have a district and somehow have funding for it,” said Vincenzetti. When asked why she thought voters would approve the creation of the district, but deny operating funds, she said, “I believe there was some misinformation out there and I think people just didn’t understand it.”

The ballot question asked for up to $230,400 annually, and allowed the mill levy to be set annually to adjust for property values and account for the district’s budget requirements. The question stated that the tax would never exceed 4 mills.

Farris said she feels the ballot question was written in a confusing manner. “I do think if it were written in clear, concise language … it would have been a much better situation,” she said.

Vincenzetti said the board will schedule its first meeting soon and will be discussing next steps with its attorney, Larry Beckner.

“I still think it’s salvageable,” Farris said.

