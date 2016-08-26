Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Death notices, Aug. 26, 2016

By Staff
Thursday, August 25, 2016

■ Former Grand Junction resident June Burch, 91, Buffalo, Wyoming, died Aug. 23, 2016, at the Amie Holt Care Center.

Services are planned at a later date. Inurnment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.

Memorial contributions to the Casper Humane Society, 849 East E St., Casper, Wyoming 82601.

Earle Donal Denton, 82, Grand Junction, died Aug. 22, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Mortuary.

He was a rancher.

Survivors include two sons, Paul Thurstin of Loma and John Thurstin of Clifton; four brothers, Edward Arthur Denton of Fruita, Claude Harvey Denton of Woody Creek, Glen Michael Denton of Collbran and Ernest Robert Denton of Hotchkiss; two sisters, Beverly Mae Brunell of Grand Junction and June Ilene DeVries of Justin, Texas; and one grandchild.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506. 

Connie Eugenia McCrudden, 86, Grand Junction, died Aug. 24, 2016, at her home.

She was an interior designer.

Survivors include her husband, Richard S.; one son, Rodric Garcia of Whitefish, Montana; one daughter, Randi Garcia of Palisade; one sister, Anne Davison of San Pedro, California; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Vivian Langstaff Mathers, 83, Grand Junction, died Aug. 22, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

No services are planned.

Survivors include her husband, Howard; two sons, Michael of Grand Junction and Brian of Springfield, Missouri; two daughters, Laurel Mathers of Grand Junction and Nonie McGarry of Cicero, New York; two brothers, Kenneth Langstaff of Grand Junction and Raymond Langstaff of Rifle; one sister, Pearl Jewel of De Beque; and three grandchildren.

Katherine Theresa Peterson, 77, Grand Junction, died Aug. 24, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

No services are planned at this time.

She was a bookkeeper.

Survivors include her husband, Hubert; two sons, David Peterson of Gilmer, Texas, and Kevin Hopkins of Grand Junction; one daughter, Shawnna Hopkins of Silt; one brother, David Wentzell of Salt Lake City; one sister, Rose Marie Porter of Cypress, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

Marie V. Wade, 85, Grand Junction, died Aug. 21, 2016, at Larchwood Inns.

Private family services are planned.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Neal of Paonia and Connie Borders of Grand Junction; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy