Death notices, Aug. 26, 2016

■ Former Grand Junction resident June Burch, 91, Buffalo, Wyoming, died Aug. 23, 2016, at the Amie Holt Care Center.

Services are planned at a later date. Inurnment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.

Memorial contributions to the Casper Humane Society, 849 East E St., Casper, Wyoming 82601.

■ Earle Donal Denton, 82, Grand Junction, died Aug. 22, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Martin Mortuary.

He was a rancher.

Survivors include two sons, Paul Thurstin of Loma and John Thurstin of Clifton; four brothers, Edward Arthur Denton of Fruita, Claude Harvey Denton of Woody Creek, Glen Michael Denton of Collbran and Ernest Robert Denton of Hotchkiss; two sisters, Beverly Mae Brunell of Grand Junction and June Ilene DeVries of Justin, Texas; and one grandchild.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

■ Connie Eugenia McCrudden, 86, Grand Junction, died Aug. 24, 2016, at her home.

She was an interior designer.

Survivors include her husband, Richard S.; one son, Rodric Garcia of Whitefish, Montana; one daughter, Randi Garcia of Palisade; one sister, Anne Davison of San Pedro, California; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

■ Vivian Langstaff Mathers, 83, Grand Junction, died Aug. 22, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

No services are planned.

Survivors include her husband, Howard; two sons, Michael of Grand Junction and Brian of Springfield, Missouri; two daughters, Laurel Mathers of Grand Junction and Nonie McGarry of Cicero, New York; two brothers, Kenneth Langstaff of Grand Junction and Raymond Langstaff of Rifle; one sister, Pearl Jewel of De Beque; and three grandchildren.

■ Katherine Theresa Peterson, 77, Grand Junction, died Aug. 24, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

No services are planned at this time.

She was a bookkeeper.

Survivors include her husband, Hubert; two sons, David Peterson of Gilmer, Texas, and Kevin Hopkins of Grand Junction; one daughter, Shawnna Hopkins of Silt; one brother, David Wentzell of Salt Lake City; one sister, Rose Marie Porter of Cypress, Texas; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

■ Marie V. Wade, 85, Grand Junction, died Aug. 21, 2016, at Larchwood Inns.

Private family services are planned.

Survivors include two daughters, Patricia Neal of Paonia and Connie Borders of Grand Junction; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.