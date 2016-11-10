Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Death notices, Nov. 10, 2016

By Staff
Wednesday, November 9, 2016

Carl Collins, 76, Loma, died Nov. 7, 2016, in Grand Junction.

No services will take place.

He was a journeyman pipe fitter and project manager in construction.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; two daughters, Kris Collins of Mack, and Thena Walton of Collbran; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or to a charity of one’s choice.

Dorothea Elli Heath, 70, Grand Junction, died Nov. 7, 2016.

No services will take place.

Survivors include her husband, Floyd; one son, Michael of Las Vegas, Nevada; one daughter, Heidi Fay of Grand Junction; her parents, Wilhelm and Ursula Schalow of Berlin, Germany; one brother, Hans Mehnert of Colorado Springs; and five grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

Donald L. Hetland, 91, Grand Junction, died Nov. 8, 2016.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

He was a geologist for the Department of Energy.

Survivors include his wife, Jeannette; one son, Michael D. of Grand Junction; three daughters, Deborah J. Guglielmo of Plymouth, Michigan, Cindy A. Dearden and Shari Cejka-Hollenbaugh, both of Grand Junction; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250.

Sharlene Marie Thiel, 71, Grand Junction, died Nov. 7, 2016, at her home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service.

She was a respiratory therapist.

Survivors include her husband, Andrew Oliver.

Memorial contributions to a local no-kill animal shelter.

