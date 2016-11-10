SHARE

Death notices, Nov. 10, 2016

■ Carl Collins, 76, Loma, died Nov. 7, 2016, in Grand Junction.

No services will take place.

He was a journeyman pipe fitter and project manager in construction.

Survivors include his wife, Janice; two daughters, Kris Collins of Mack, and Thena Walton of Collbran; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or to a charity of one’s choice.

■ Dorothea Elli Heath, 70, Grand Junction, died Nov. 7, 2016.

No services will take place.

Survivors include her husband, Floyd; one son, Michael of Las Vegas, Nevada; one daughter, Heidi Fay of Grand Junction; her parents, Wilhelm and Ursula Schalow of Berlin, Germany; one brother, Hans Mehnert of Colorado Springs; and five grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

■ Donald L. Hetland, 91, Grand Junction, died Nov. 8, 2016.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

He was a geologist for the Department of Energy.

Survivors include his wife, Jeannette; one son, Michael D. of Grand Junction; three daughters, Deborah J. Guglielmo of Plymouth, Michigan, Cindy A. Dearden and Shari Cejka-Hollenbaugh, both of Grand Junction; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250.

■ Sharlene Marie Thiel, 71, Grand Junction, died Nov. 7, 2016, at her home.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Nov. 18 at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service.

She was a respiratory therapist.

Survivors include her husband, Andrew Oliver.

Memorial contributions to a local no-kill animal shelter.