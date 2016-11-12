Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Death notices, Nov. 11, 2016

By Staff
Friday, November 11, 2016

Frances Elizabeth Barrier, 95, Grand Junction, died Nov. 9, 2016.

No services will take place.

Survivors include two sons, Neddy and Larry; one daughter, Minnie Roberts; one sister, Cherry Mcelmurry; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren.

■ Former Grand Junction resident, Kathryn “Kay” Waid Greenlee, 71, died Nov. 1, 2016.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1270 Poplar St., in Denver.

She was a teacher.

Survivors include her husband, Lew; two daughters, Natalie and Lynne; and one sister, Jean.

Carol L. Simpson, 69, Clifton, died Nov. 8, 2016.

No services will take place.

Irene Lorraine Hayter Williams, 99, Grand Junction, died Nov. 8, 2016, at Beehive Homes.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include two sons, Terry of La Verkin, Utah, and Allan of Longmont; two daughters, Judy Schneider of Grand Junction, and Cindy Ribble of Kansas City, Missouri; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Memorial contributions to Beehive Homes, 2395 H Road, Grand Junction 81505; or to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

