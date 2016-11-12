SHARE

Death notices, Nov. 11, 2016

■ Frances Elizabeth Barrier, 95, Grand Junction, died Nov. 9, 2016.

No services will take place.

Survivors include two sons, Neddy and Larry; one daughter, Minnie Roberts; one sister, Cherry Mcelmurry; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 3 great great-grandchildren.

■ Former Grand Junction resident, Kathryn “Kay” Waid Greenlee, 71, died Nov. 1, 2016.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1270 Poplar St., in Denver.

She was a teacher.

Survivors include her husband, Lew; two daughters, Natalie and Lynne; and one sister, Jean.

■ Carol L. Simpson, 69, Clifton, died Nov. 8, 2016.

No services will take place.

■ Irene Lorraine Hayter Williams, 99, Grand Junction, died Nov. 8, 2016, at Beehive Homes.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Nov. 19 at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include two sons, Terry of La Verkin, Utah, and Allan of Longmont; two daughters, Judy Schneider of Grand Junction, and Cindy Ribble of Kansas City, Missouri; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Memorial contributions to Beehive Homes, 2395 H Road, Grand Junction 81505; or to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.