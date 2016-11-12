SHARE

Death notices, Nov. 12, 2016

■ Thomas A. Siddell, 75, Grand Junction, died Nov. 9, 2016, at HopeWest and Palliative Care Center.

Services will be at 4 p.m. Monday at Grand Valley Funeral Home.

He was a general manager at Frito Lay.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie; one son, Tom of Grand Junction; one stepson, Eric Salazar of Grand Junction; one stepdaughter, Alicia Arnold of Thornton; three sisters, Nellie Siddell of Palm Springs, California, Rose Marie Morris of Sun City, California, and Tracy Ann Palmer of Clearwater, Florida; and two grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

■ Former Grand Junction resident, Richard E. Wight, 81, Anchorage, Alaska, died Nov. 10, 2016, in Grand Junction.

Services will take place at 5 p.m Monday at the Molina Baptist Church in Molina.

He was a retired meatcutter.

Survivors include his wife, Pam; one son, Steve; one daughter, Debbie Travis; one sister, Carol Wight; and two grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to a veterans association of one’s choice.