Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Death notices, Nov. 12, 2016

By Staff
Friday, November 11, 2016

Thomas A. Siddell, 75, Grand Junction, died Nov. 9, 2016, at HopeWest and Palliative Care Center.

Services will be at 4 p.m. Monday at Grand Valley Funeral Home.

He was a general manager at Frito Lay.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie; one son, Tom of Grand Junction; one stepson, Eric Salazar of Grand Junction; one stepdaughter, Alicia Arnold of Thornton; three sisters, Nellie Siddell of Palm Springs, California, Rose Marie Morris of Sun City, California, and Tracy Ann Palmer of Clearwater, Florida; and two grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

■ Former Grand Junction resident, Richard E. Wight, 81, Anchorage, Alaska, died Nov. 10, 2016, in Grand Junction.

Services will take place at 5 p.m Monday at the Molina Baptist Church in Molina.

He was a retired meatcutter.

Survivors include his wife, Pam; one son, Steve; one daughter, Debbie Travis; one sister, Carol Wight; and two grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to a veterans association of one’s choice.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy