Death notices, Nov. 14, 2016

■ Jonnie Lee Baldwin, 65, Grand Junction, died Nov. 10, 2016 at St. Joseph Hospital in Denver. Services will be at noon Wednesday at Canyon View Vineyard Church Chapel.

She was an interior decorator.

She is survived by her husband, Samuel J.; two daughters, Lacy A. Scott of Wheat Ridge and Brandy Bo Baldwin of San Francisco, California; a brother, Larry Lyon of Grand Junction; and a sister, Deborah Ann Fazio of Grand Junction.

■ William Henry Bevington Jr., 76, Grand Junction, died Nov. 10, 2016 at St. Mary’s Hospital. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was a manager for Lockheed Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Joan; two sons, William Henry III of Salida and Ryan William Oden of Davis, Texas; two daughters, Stacie Bevington Livermore of Elizabeth and Carol Oden Pakri of Delray Beach, Florida; three brothers, Harry of LaQuinta, California, Richard of Huntington Beach, California, and Tom of Salida; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to Cloud Ridge Naturalists in care of Audrey Benedict, 8297 Overland Road, Ward, Colorado, 80481.

■ Shandie R. Case, 25, Clifton, died Nov. 6, 2016 in Grand Junction. Services will be at noon Friday at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary with burial in Orchard Mesa Cemetery.

She was the owner and operator of a shipping and rental company.

She is survived by her parents, Boone and DeDee Case of Whitewater; and a sister, Shannia Case of Whitewater.

Memorial contributions to GoFundMe or the Shandie Case Memorial Fund at US Bank, 422 White Avenue, Grand Junction, 81501.

■ John Garland Henson, 85, Fruita, died Nov. 8, 2016 at Hope-West and Hospice Care. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church Center.

He was a professor of mathematics at Colorado Mesa University.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia L.; a son, John T. of Centennial; two daughters, Becky Johnson of Whitewater and Lindy Matson of Centennial; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or the First Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 3940 27½ Road, Grand Junction 81506.