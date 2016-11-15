SHARE

Death notices, Nov. 15, 2016

■ Catherine J. Hurni, 67, Grand Junction, died Nov. 11, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

Services will take place at 4 p.m. Friday at Redlands Community Church.

She was a registered nurse.

Survivors include her husband, Robert L.; one son, Kevin of Albany, New York; one daughter, Melinda Borchardt of Centennial; one sister, Terri Springston of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and two grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506; or to Jews for Jesus, 60 Haight St., San Francisco, California 94102.

■ Barbara Marshall McCallum, 84, Grand Junction, died Nov. 3, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

Private services will take place.

She was an interior designer.

Survivors include one son, Elliott Marshall of Palm Springs, California; and two daughters, Andrea Marshall of Lyons and Julia Marshall of Petaluma, California.

■ John W. Norris Jr., 81, Clifton, died Nov. 12, 2016, at HopeWest and Hospice Care Center.

He was a diplomatic courier.

Survivors include two daughters, Stephanie Norris of Colorado Springs and Kimberly Norris of Puyallup, Washington; one sister, Carol Adami of British Columbia, Canada; and two grandchildren.

■ Daryl Craig Porter, 66, Palisade, died Nov. 10, 2016.

He was a coal miner and a musician.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; one son, Jeffrey of Arvada; and two grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

■ Kenneth Ray Witt, 81, Grand Junction, died Nov. 7, 2016, in Grand Junction.

No services are planned.

Survivors include his wife, Kathleen; three sons, Nicholas J. Virga of North Hollywood, California, Anthony A. Virga of Gavilan Hills, California, and Steven C. Witt of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.