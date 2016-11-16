SHARE

Death Notices, Nov. 16, 2016

■ Ruth L. Anderson, 90, Delta, died Nov. 12, 2016, at the Delta County Memorial Hospital.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 26 at the First Baptist Church in Delta.

Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Anderson and Debra Anderson; one brother, Norman Shetley; two grandchildren; and four great-grandsons.

Memorial contributions to the First Baptist Church, 1250 Pioneer Road, Delta 81416, or to HopeWest, P.O. Box 24, Delta 81416.

■ Jerry Neal Faber, 64, Grand Junction, died Nov. 14, 2016, at his home.

Services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Home.

He was a structural steel detailer.

Survivors include his wife, Linda May; one son, Neal B. of Twenty- nine Palms, California; one daughter, Natalie Faber-Padmos of Singapore; his mother, Dorothy Faber of Grand Junction; one brother, Terry L. Faber of Grand Junction; one sister, Sharon McDonald of Durango; and one grandchild.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

■ René Ann Heinrich, 54, Grand Junction, died Nov. 14, 2016, at her home. Services will take place at 1 p.m Saturday at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Home.

She was an administrative assistant.

Survivors include one son, Jordan Smith of Grand Junction; two daughters, Meghan Yaskoweak, and Taylor Smith, both of Grand Junction; her mother, Patricia Treacy of Montrose; two brothers, Steven Treacy of Thornton and Joe Treacy of Higdon, Alabama; one sister, Cathleen Treacy of Aspen; and three grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Western Slope Office, 521 Rood Ave., Grand Junction 81501, or to a charity of one’s choice.

■ Kendall James Olson, 68, El Jebel, died Nov. 12, 2016 in Grand Junction.

No services will take place at this time.

He was a marble and stone fabricator.

Survivors include his wife, Rosemary; one son, Tristin of El Jebel; two daughters, Vanessa Olson of Glenwood Springs, and Luvesa Beauchamp of Aurora; his mother, Ramona Olson of Frederick; two brothers, Terry Olson of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and David Olson of Frederick; one sister, Kathy Olson of Rifle; and one grandchild.

■ Sutton John Powers, 54, Palisade, died Nov. 10, 2016, at his home.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service.

He was an insurance salesman.

Survivors include one son, Tyler of Grand Junction; two daughters, Brittny O’Hara and Hannah Walton, both of Grand Junction; his mother, Joan Powers of Denver; three brothers, Clay Powers of Denver and Ralph Powers and Matt Powers, both of Fruita; one sister, Paige Cosby of Grand Junction; and five grandchildren.