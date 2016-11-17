SHARE

Death Notices, Nov. 17, 2016

■ Debbie Jean Duval, 57, Grand Junction, died Nov. 15, 2016.

Survivors include three sons, Allan Duval, Mark Jones, and Matt Jones, all of Grand Junction; one daughter, Katie Duval of Grand Junction; two sisters, Kathy Austin and Kara Figley; and five grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to the Debbie Duval Memorial Fund at http://www.gofundme.com.

■ Rita Marie O’Dell, 61, Fruita, died Nov. 15, 2016, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Services will take place at 1:13 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Church of Christ.

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas L.; three sons, John Karlin Grant, Jamison Lamont Grant, and Alan Ray O’Dell, all of Grand Junction; four daughters, Sheila Dawn Peters and Tamara Ann O’Dell, both of Grand Junction, and Lynnette Kay O’Dell and Deanna Lee O’Dell, both of Colorado Springs; two brothers, Randall James Shaw of Grand Junction and Kenneth Shaw of Phoenix; two sisters, Verda Malone of Independence, Missouri, and Debra Shaw of Grand Junction; 22 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 521 Rood Ave., Suite B, Grand Junction 81501.