Death Notices, Nov. 17, 2016

By Staff
Wednesday, November 16, 2016

Debbie Jean Duval, 57, Grand Junction, died Nov. 15, 2016.

Survivors include three sons, Allan Duval, Mark Jones, and Matt Jones, all of Grand Junction; one daughter, Katie Duval of Grand Junction; two sisters, Kathy Austin and Kara Figley; and five grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to the Debbie Duval Memorial Fund at http://www.gofundme.com.

Rita Marie O’Dell, 61, Fruita, died Nov. 15, 2016, at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Services will take place at 1:13 p.m. Nov. 26 at the Church of Christ. 

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas L.; three sons, John Karlin Grant, Jamison Lamont Grant, and Alan Ray O’Dell, all of Grand Junction; four daughters, Sheila Dawn Peters and Tamara Ann O’Dell, both of Grand Junction, and Lynnette Kay O’Dell and Deanna Lee O’Dell, both of Colorado Springs; two brothers, Randall James Shaw of Grand Junction and Kenneth Shaw of Phoenix; two sisters, Verda Malone of Independence, Missouri, and Debra Shaw of Grand Junction; 22 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 521 Rood Ave., Suite B, Grand Junction 81501.

