SHARE

Death notices, Nov. 18, 2016

■ Ernest Gene Baca, 74, Fruita, died Nov. 13, 2016, in Grand Junction.

A rosary will be said at 7 p.m. today at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fruita. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

He was an airline inspector.

Survivors include his brother, George Baca of Lancaster, California; and three sisters, Frances Gardner of Fruita, Katherine Baca of Canyon Country, California, and Myrna Gunn of El Progresso, Guatemala.

■ Marilyn Myrle Bailey, 80, Crawford, died Nov. 15, 2016.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; two sons, Bill and Kevin; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

■ Lawrence Edward Devereaux, 88, Grand Junction, died Nov. 14, 2016, at Hospice and Hospice Care Center.

Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Martin Mortuary. Services will follow at 11:30 at the mortuary. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.

He was a coal miner.

Survivors include one son, Mike Gordon of Huntington, Utah; two daughters, Susan Gordon of Great Falls, Montana, and Angelene Williams of Grand Junction; 12 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

■ Russell “Rocky” Krieger, 64, Clifton, died Nov. 10, 2016, at his home.

No services are planned.

He was a nationwide transport driver.

Survivors include two brothers, Kenneth Krieger of Gresham, Oregon, and David Krieger of Florida; and one sister, Deana Cade of Abilene, Texas.

■ La Verne “Bubbles” Starbuck, 90, Parachute, died Nov. 14, 2016, at Grand River Hospital in Rifle.

Visitation will be at noon Saturday at the First Christian Church in Rifle. Services will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, and interment will be at the Divide Creek Cemetery.

She was a teacher.

Memorial contributions to the Silt Historical Park, P.O. Box 401, Silt 81652.

■ Helen Louise Lemarr, 88, Fruita, died Nov. 15, 2016, at The Willows.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the Grand Junction Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

She was a homemaker.

Survivors include three sons, James and Kevin, both of Grand Junction, and Gerald of Clifton; one daughter, Sandra Tuin of Hotchkiss; one brother, D.E. Bud Lovato of Grand Junction; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.