SHARE

Death notices, Nov. 19, 2016

■ Marilyn Myrle Bailey, 80, Crawford, died Nov. 15, 2016.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Taylor Funeral Service chapel in Hotchkiss.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; two sons, Bill and Kevin; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

■ Gregory Donald Rait, 69, Grand Junction, died Nov. 15, 2016, at Community Hospital.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church.

He was a draftsman.

Survivors include one daughter, Julie Whitenack of Fredricksburg, Virginia; and four grandchildren.

■ Caden Eric Randolph, 11, Grand Junction, died Nov. 12, 2016.

Services will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Canyon View Park.

He was a student.

Survivors include his parents, Chris Randolph and Krista Leonard, both of Grand Junction; two brothers, Jace Edwards and Kason Randolph, both of Grand Junction; and two sisters, Arianna Randolph and Haleigh Randolph, both of Grand Junction.