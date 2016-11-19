Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Death notices, Nov. 19, 2016

By Staff
Friday, November 18, 2016

Marilyn Myrle Bailey, 80, Crawford, died Nov. 15, 2016.

Services will take place at 2 p.m. Nov. 26 at Taylor Funeral Service chapel in Hotchkiss.

Survivors include her husband, Richard; two sons, Bill and Kevin; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Gregory Donald Rait, 69, Grand Junction, died Nov. 15, 2016, at Community Hospital.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the First Presbyterian Church.

He was a draftsman.

Survivors include one daughter, Julie Whitenack of Fredricksburg, Virginia; and four grandchildren.

Caden Eric Randolph, 11, Grand Junction, died Nov. 12, 2016.

Services will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Canyon View Park.

He was a student.

Survivors include his parents, Chris Randolph and Krista Leonard, both of Grand Junction; two brothers, Jace Edwards and Kason Randolph, both of Grand Junction; and two sisters, Arianna Randolph and Haleigh Randolph, both of Grand Junction.

