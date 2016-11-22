Tip: Use quotation marks to search for articles.

Death notices, Nov. 22, 2016

By Staff
Monday, November 21, 2016

Joanne Bell, 78, Grand Junction, died Nov. 12, 2016, at her home.

Services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the Clifton Christian Church. A reception will follow at the Brass Rail.

She was a property manager.

Survivors include one son, Robert; two daughters, Kevin Thompson, and Denise Madden, both of Grand Junction; one brother, Dana Smith of Nevada; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Donald Phillip Davis, 82, Clifton, died Nov. 18, 2016, at his son’s home.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby; one son, Scott of Palisade; one daughter, Carol Davis of Nashville, Tennessee; and three grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.

COMMENTS


TOP JOBS
Search More Jobs



GJSENTINEL.COM
Sections
Grand Junction News
Grand Junction Weather
Grand Junction Opinion
Grand Junction Sports
Grand Junction Lifestyle
Grand Junction Entertainment
Grand Junction Blogs
Grand Junction Obituaries
Contact
Staff directory
Send a news tip
Corrections
Report a broken link
Submit a letter to the Editor
Submit a You Said It
Sign up for Email Updates
Marketplace
Grand Junction Classifieds
Find Grand Junction Jobs
Grand Junction Real Estate
Grand Junction Rentals
Grand Junction Cars
Place an ad



THE DAILY SENTINEL
734 S. Seventh St.
Grand Junction, CO 81501
970-242-5050; M-F 8:00 - 5:00
Editions
Subscribe to print edition
E-edition
Advertisers
Advertiser Tearsheet
Information
© 2016 Grand Junction Media, Inc.
By using this site you agree to the Visitor Agreement and the Privacy Policy