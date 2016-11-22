SHARE

Death notices, Nov. 22, 2016

■ Joanne Bell, 78, Grand Junction, died Nov. 12, 2016, at her home.

Services will take place at 1 p.m. Friday at the Clifton Christian Church. A reception will follow at the Brass Rail.

She was a property manager.

Survivors include one son, Robert; two daughters, Kevin Thompson, and Denise Madden, both of Grand Junction; one brother, Dana Smith of Nevada; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.

■ Donald Phillip Davis, 82, Clifton, died Nov. 18, 2016, at his son’s home.

Services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Brown’s Cremation and Funeral Service.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby; one son, Scott of Palisade; one daughter, Carol Davis of Nashville, Tennessee; and three grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to HopeWest, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction 81506.